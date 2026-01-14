Europeans likely to buy US weapons for Ukraine despite tense transatlantic relations

Europeans appear likely to buy US military weapons in order to continue supporting Ukraine, despite tense transatlantic relations and pushback from Paris.

“Ukraine is at war with Russia and needs timely support,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday.

Her comments came as she presented a €90 billion ($77.2 billion) package for Ukraine that was agreed by EU leaders last month. Two thirds of the funds will go to military support.

This package includes a “European preference” for weapons, but “it is possible to go outside of this region”, Ms von der Leyen said, in case there is not enough capacity in the EU or in partner countries such as Ukraine or Norway.

The remaining €30 billion is designed to help Kyiv advance reforms and modernise the country. Without those funds, Ukraine may run out of money by April, according to the commission.

Europe is under pressure to deliver the funds after the US largely cut off its financial support to Ukraine following US President Donald Trump’s return to office.

“For us, it is a lot of money,” Ms von der Leyen said. “These investments should have a return on investment in creating jobs, in creating research and development that is necessary for us.”

There have been reports of disagreements between France, Germany and the Netherlands on how to distribute the funds.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for a European preference when it comes to weapons purchases. EPA

France has stuck to its traditional position that purchases should only take place in Europe, with limited exceptions. In a speech last year, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I assert that we need to have a European preference when it comes to the procurement of military equipment.”

But a European diplomat said this arrangement would bring complications that could stymie support ever reaching Kyiv.

“The problem, however, is that in the French approach, that comes with so many conditions and paperwork attached, that de facto, it would become nearly impossible for the Ukrainians to get anything,” the diplomat said.

The view in Paris is that European rules to give priority to European purchases are commonly enshrined in recent common defence procurement programmes.

French weapons companies are among the top exporters on the European continent, though France's production capacities are dwarfed by those of the US.

But Paris appeared isolated as Germany and the Netherlands have pushed back.

“Ukraine cannot fend off Russian attacks using only military equipment produced within the EU and/or Ukraine itself,” said The Hague in a letter viewed by The National and circulated to other states.

“Ukraine also urgently requires equipment produced by third countries, notably US-produced air defence systems and interceptors, F16 ammunition and spare parts and deep-strike capacities.”

Paris, The Hague and Berlin have been working closely as part of the “coalition of the willing” of 35 states that support Ukraine.

Though never acknowledged publicly, leaks have shown they share a deep distrust of US President Donald Trump's intentions on Ukraine.

There was no official response from Paris on the matter.

A message on X from the French Foreign Ministry-run X account French Response appears to suggest the reports were met with a shrug.

The account was set up late last year to counter perceived disinformation with humour.

Next to a green check mark and a screenshot of one of the reports on alleged disagreements with Berlin, French Response wrote: “Being lectured on how 'selfish' it is to think European money should strengthen Europe’s defence industry.”

The news article, published by Politico, quoted a letter written by Berlin and sent to other EU capitals on Monday that said: “Germany does not support proposals to limit third country procurement to certain products and is concerned that this would put excessive restrictions on Ukraine to defend itself.”

Supporting Ukraine is a “litmus test” for the EU, said Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. Speaking alongside Ms von der Leyen, he said: “Today's proposal shows that we are determined to continue providing Ukraine with the supported needs, and it also represents a crucial investment in Europe's own security.”