Al Shara hosts EU's von der Leyen at historic Damascus meeting on 'recovery and reconstruction'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa on Friday met Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara during their first visit to Damascus since the downfall of Bashar Al Assad's regime more than a year ago.

Ms von der Leyen said in a post on X that Europe would "do everything it can" to support Syria’s recovery and reconstruction. "There is still a long way ahead but you have already taken the first steps," Mr Costa said on the platform.

The European leaders were first welcomed by Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani at the Presidential Palace in Damascus. It was their second stop in a regional tour that had already taken them first to Amman for the first EU-Jordan summit. They are expected to arrive in Beirut later in the day.

Their visit to Syria came hours after Mr Al Shara by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed "bilateral co-operation prospects and the latest developments in Syria", state news agency Sana reported. The US has mediated a fragile ceasefire in Aleppo after clashes between Kurdish militias and the Syrian army.

Ms von der Leyen and Mr Costa's visit highlighted Europe's desire to strengthen ties with Damascus amid increasing pressure from far-right parties for Syrian refugees to be returned to their homeland. Mr Al Shara's government is hoping to attract financial help from Europe to stabilise its fragile economy after 14 years of civil war.

European officials have said their engagement with Damascus depends on the government's respect for minority rights. They have kept a close eye on tense relations between Syria's leadership and western-allied Kurdish groups. Since 2019, Syrian Kurds have held former ISIS members of various European nationalities in camps in north-east Syria.

Clashes in Aleppo sparked concerns in Europe. AFP

"We will co-operate to support efforts towards stabilisation, reconciliation, institution building, reconstruction and socio-economic recovery of Syria," the EU and Jordan said in a joint statement.

Foreign ministers from Germany and France were among the first high-level visitors to Damascus after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, but such visits have declined in recent months as Syria focuses on mending ties with the US.

Washington this week mediated a historic rapprochement between Israel and Syria. The countries have agreed for the first time to participate in a joint communication office to find a security arrangement, after Israel took over a buffer zone in the Golan Heights last year.

The EU is also engaged in Syria to offer technical expertise. As previously reported by The National, the EU embassy in Damascus is setting up a technical assistance centre within the Syrian Foreign Ministry.