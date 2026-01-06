Syrian sovereignty at heart of security talks with Israel in Paris

US special envoy Tom Barrack is quietly overseeing Syrian-Israeli talks in Paris that, Washington hopes, could lead to normalisation of relations between the two countries.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between the two hostile neighbours would be a seismic shift for the region.

For now, however, stumbling blocks remain as Syria pushes back against Israeli demands to demilitarise a part of Syrian territory that stretches from the border with Israel to Damascus.

In exchange, Israel would withdraw from a buffer zone in the Golan Heights that it has occupied since December 2024. Israel said it had security concerns as rebel forces took over Syria, ending more than five decades of rule by the Assad family.

The Syrian view is that any agreement signed with Israel would have to represent a “just peace” that respects Syrian sovereignty, sources told The National.

How Israeli and Syrian negotiators will bridge differences in views remains to be seen. These differences appear to have persisted longer than expected, as Mr Barrack had said he hoped that the sides would agree a security deal by the end of 2025.

Western countries support the Syrian government led by Ahmad Al Shara, who is reported to travel soon to Germany after visiting France in May in his first trip to Europe since he took office in Damascus. After a historic visit to Washington in November, Mr Al Shara said Syria was now viewed as an ally and no longer a threat.

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al Shibani, right, meets his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, centre, and US special envoy to Syria Tom Barack in Paris in July. Photo: Sana

In Paris, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani met his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday night. “They discussed the need to reach security arrangements with Israel in southern Syria,” Mr Barrot's office said. “The two ministers further stressed the importance of working towards the restoration of a stable, unified, and sovereign Syria.”

Mr Al Shibani was scheduled to meet the following day with Mr Barrack and an Israeli delegation headed by Israel's US ambassador, Yechiel Leiter. The US embassy in Paris declined to share information on the meeting.

France holds no formal role in the talks but is acting as a host for this week's talks for the third time in the past year. Mr Barrot's office stressed close security co-operation with Syria, saying that joint UK-French January 3 strikes against ISIS in Syria were conducted with support from Syrian authorities.

“The minister also emphasised France’s desire to contribute to Syria’s economic recovery and development,” his office said. European economic support to Syria is likely to be discussed during a visit this week by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Damascus.

