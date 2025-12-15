US Syria envoy Barrack meets Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met US special envoy Tom Barrack for talks in West Jerusalem.
A representative of Mr Netanyahu said the pair “had a close and productive meeting,” but declined to go into details about the subjects discussed.
The Jerusalem Post reported that the meeting focused on Syria and “red lines” that Israel, which militarily occupied swathes of the country after the fall of former president Bashar Al Assad, would observe in dealing with the country’s new government.
Mr Barrack, who is US special envoy to Syria and ambassador to Turkey, similarly gave little away in public, saying only that there was "constructive dialogue working towards regional peace and stability".
In an improvement of US-Syria relations, the House of Representatives voted to pass an act that would include lifting American sanctions imposed on the Assad regime in 2019.
Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he wanted Israel and Syria to “have a long and prosperous relationship together”.
“They [Syria] know that part of the solution is a deal with Israel,” said Mr Barrack in a December interview with The National.
“They have so many enemy combatants trying to disrupt this … my personal belief is they're on the right track, and their attitude with us has been totally co-operative. Everything we ask them to do, and dragging them towards Israel, they're doing it. Israel is not trusting yet, so it's pretty slow.”
Mr Barrack, who also works closely on Lebanon, visited amid reports that Israel is close to launching a major operation in Lebanon, which it accuses of not doing enough to disarm militant organisation Hezbollah.
