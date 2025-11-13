US envoy Barrack says Syria will help fight Hezbollah, Hamas and IRGC

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara’s meeting with US President Donald Trump was a “decisive turning point” in Syria’s evolution from isolation to a US ally that will help fight mutual adversaries in the Middle East, said US envoy Tom Barrack.

"Damascus will now actively assist us in confronting and dismantling the remnants of ISIS, the IRGC [Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist networks,” Mr Barrack wrote on his X account on Thursday.

Mr Al Shara's visit was the stage for Syria’s entry to the international coalition to defeat ISIS.

The IRGC and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah were both allies of deposed Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad, taking his side in a brutal 13-year civil war that saw several international proxies take part. A rebel alliance led by Mr Al Shara toppled Mr Al Assad’s reign in December, shifting Syria’s geopolitical standing virtually overnight.

It was not immediately clear what Mr Barrack meant by his statement, as the IRGC no longer has a presence in Syria following Iran’s withdrawal, while Hamas maintains no armed presence there.

Although vastly depleted after losing hold of its territories in Syria and Iraq, ISIS cells still sporadically operate and conduct attacks in Syria and abroad.

During his visit to the US this week, Mr Al Shara announced his commitment and readiness to join the US-led global coalition against ISIS alongside 89 other countries.

The declaration was a “historic framework marking Syria’s transition from a source of terrorism to a counter-terrorism partner – a commitment to rebuild, to co-operate, and to contribute to the stability of an entire region", Mr Barrack wrote.

Mr Al Shara is the first Syrian head of state to visit the US since Syria gained independence in 1946.

AL%20BOOM %3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3BDirector%3AAssad%20Al%20Waslati%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%0DStarring%3A%20Omar%20Al%20Mulla%2C%20Badr%20Hakami%20and%20Rehab%20Al%20Attar%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20ADtv%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Superliminal%20 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20One%20%26amp%3B%20X%2FS%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PC%20and%20Mac%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (All UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (11.30pm) Saturday Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) FA Augsburg v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen (6.30pm) SC Paderborn v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Monchengladbach (9.30pm) Sunday Cologne v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) Mainz v FC Schalke (9pm)

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Draw: Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

The biog Favourite film: Motorcycle Dairies, Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, Kagemusha Favourite book: One Hundred Years of Solitude Holiday destination: Sri Lanka First car: VW Golf Proudest achievement: Building Robotics Labs at Khalifa University and King’s College London, Daughters Driverless cars or drones: Driverless Cars

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

Low turnout Two months before the first round on April 10, the appetite of voters for the election is low. Mathieu Gallard, account manager with Ipsos, which conducted the most recent poll, said current forecasts suggested only two-thirds were "very likely" to vote in the first round, compared with a 78 per cent turnout in the 2017 presidential elections. "It depends on how interesting the campaign is on their main concerns," he told The National. "Just now, it's hard to say who, between Macron and the candidates of the right, would be most affected by a low turnout."

Women's Prize for Fiction shortlist The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite Milkman by Anna Burns Ordinary People by Diana Evans An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Circe by Madeline Miller

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million