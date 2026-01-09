US envoy Tom Barrack says he is working to extend Aleppo ceasefire

Tom Barrack, US special envoy to Syria, announced on Friday efforts to extend the ceasefire between Syrian forces and fighters affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo.

Syria's Ministry of Defence in the early hours of Friday declared a temporary ceasefire in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods, demanding that fighters leave these areas before 9am local time.

The neighbourhoods, which include two Kurdish-majority areas, have been rocked by violence since Tuesday. The Ministry of Interior said internal security forces had been posted in Ashrafieh.

“We are working intensively to extend this ceasefire and spirit of understanding beyond this morning’s 9 o’clock deadline,” wrote Mr Barrack on X. “With sustained co-operation … we are hopeful this weekend will bring a more enduring calm and deeper dialogue.”

The deadly clashes have widened the rift between Damascus and Kurdish authorities in north-eastern Syria, posing a major challenge for Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, who has pledged to reunite the country after 14 years of civil war.

In separate phone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Barrack said that his priority is “securing the city of Aleppo's surroundings and ending illegal armed manifestations that hinder reconstruction”.

He also stressed the state's national and sovereign role in protecting all Syrians, including the Kurdish component, as an “integral part of the national fabric and a key partner” in building Syria’s future.

The army had earlier published maps of sites it said it would attack in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, which are held by Kurdish militias. It claimed the sites are used by the SDF to shell the neighbourhoods and residents of Aleppo, and called on citizens to immediately leave.

The official said that many SDF members have been arrested, and claimed that they have also secured two groups of SDF members who “defected” to the general security forces.

For its part, the SDF said on X that it was continuing “resistance for the third consecutive day against the assault launched by Damascus government-affiliated factions … despite brutal and intensive shelling with tanks and artillery targeting civilian residential areas”.

State news agency Sana said several people have been killed during the clashes and 142,000 displaced.