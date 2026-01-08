Syria announces 'targeted operations' and curfew in Aleppo as deadly clashes continue

Syria on Thursday announced that a curfew was being imposed in Kurdish-held areas in the northern city of Aleppo, where "targeted operations" would begin against positions of Kurdish militias as deadly clashes continue.

This announcement came after the authorities reopened two humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave the area. The crossings would be open for three hours from 10am to 1pm, Aleppo province authorities said.

The Syrian army said the curfew would be in effect in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh and Beni Zayed neighbourhoods, starting at 1.30pm. At the same time, "targeted operations" against the SDF would begin, the army told Syrian state news.

It called on citizens to stay away from SDF sites.

The SDF said in a statement that the Syrian government's threat to shell Aleppo neighborhoods "constitutes a prelude to committing massacres and mass killing against civilians." It said it holds the government "fully responsible and accountable for all consequences of any subsequent crime."

Violence broke out this week, with the two sides blaming each other for starting the fighting. This signalled that a stalemate between Damascus and Kurdish authorities, who have resisted integrating into the ​central government, was worsening and growing deadlier.

Aleppo authorities said they had received appeals from residents trapped in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh. “Following co-ordination with the Syrian Arab Army, two humanitarian corridors have been reopened to secure the evacuation of civilians to safe areas within Aleppo,” the authorities said.

The Syrian army warned the Kurdish-led SDF against targeting civilians who want to leave.

Smoke billows in the distance, in Aleppo, northern Syria as fighting continues. EPA

The Directorate of the Emergency and Management of Disasters in Aleppo said SDF artillery had targeted civilian buildings in the neighbourhoods on Thursday.

The SDF said on Thursday that at least eight people have been killed in “artillery, rocket, and tank shelling and drone attacks, carried out by factions affiliated with the Damascus government”. It said that 57 civilians have been wounded since the clashes erupted.

It accused the Syrian government of carrying out “an organised, bloody campaign” that directly targets civilians “through the use of siege, indiscriminate shelling and starvation.”

The Syrian army on Wednesday announced that all SDF military positions within Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods are legitimate military targets for its forces.

However, the SDF says it has no military presence in Aleppo and called the campaign a “criminal attempt” to forcibly displace residents.

These clashes are the third round of violence between the SDF and government forces in Aleppo since October, highlighting the instability caused by continued cracks in Syria’s military and security architecture.

The SDF has held the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts − home to tens of thousands of people − since 2015. The group retained control when a Hayat Tahrir Al Sham-led offensive swept into Aleppo in November 2024. HTS fighters led the campaign that toppled the Assad regime the following month.

An agreement last April over the fate of the districts saw a prisoner exchange and the withdrawal of hundreds of SDF fighters to the resource-rich Kurdish-held territory east of the Euphrates, more than 100km away.

But other SDF-affiliated forces have remained in the area, as full integration of the two districts into state structures stalled. The district’s local civilian council remains affiliated with north-eastern Syria’s Kurdish-led authorities, and not with the Damascus government.

A deadline for the SDF’s overall integration into forces controlled from Damascus at the end of 2025, as laid out in a separate agreement last March, passed without a resolution, creating the conditions for the current instability.