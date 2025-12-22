Syrian government warns SDF against delaying integration deal

Syria's Foreign Minister said on Monday that any delay in the integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will negatively affect the areas it controls and hinder the reconstruction process there.

Speaking at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidam, Asaad Al Shibani said the government has not seen any serious initiative or will from the SDF to put the March 10 agreement to integrate into Syria's state apparatus into practice.

"We received a response yesterday from the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding the implementation of the March 10 agreement, and we are currently reviewing this response," he said.

In March, the SDF leader Mazloum Abdi and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara signed an agreement for Kurdish integration into the central military and civilian authorities by the end of this year.

But with the deadline looming, this has not happened. Despite US mediation, disagreements have emerged, in particular over whether SDF fighters will be allowed to remain as whole units or be dispersed across Syrian army brigades. Clashes continue along the front line between government troops and the SDF in the north-east, especially around the strategically important Tishreen dam.

Mr Fidan said it was essential to put the March 10 agreement into practice, but that the SDF did ‌not appear to have any ‍intention ‍of doing so. "We emphasise that its integration into the government will be in everyone's interest," he told the conference. He accused the group of co-ordinating with Israel, and said that this is creating an obstacle.

The Syrian President Al Shara met Mr Fidan and the Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler earlier on Monday. During their meeting, Mr Al Shara and the Turkish ministers discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, Syria's state news agency reported.

Mr Al Shibani told reporters that the President discussed important topics with the Turkish delegation, foremost among them economic and trade co-operation, especially after the lifting of US sanctions on Syria, as well as strengthening intelligence and military co-operation and the return of refugees.

"We discussed combating terrorism and fighting ISIS to prevent its resurgence in Syria, and developing a joint vision regarding north-eastern Syria," he added. The relationship between Syria and Turkey is important and is developing day by day in all sectors, he said.

