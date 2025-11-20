SDF fighters march past destroyed buildings in Raqqa, Syria. Reuters
News

MENA

Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF in Raqqa

Kurdish-led militia fighters seize positions before being expelled by government forces

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

November 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

At least two Syrian army soldiers were killed in clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Raqqa countryside, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The SDF attacked posts in the Madan area on Wednesday night and seized several positions following “violent bombardment with various types of weapons”, the ministry said. The attack left two soldiers dead and others injured, it added.

Troops responded to the source of fire and regained control of the positions in a counter-attack that expelled the attacking forces, it said.

“We hold the SDF responsible for this treacherous and almost daily renewed attack on the Syrian Arab Army positions,” the ministry said.

There have been frequent clashes between the SDF, which controls large area of eastern and north-east Syria, and the forces under the country's government that was installed following the overthrow of Bashar Al Assad's regime last year.

The US-backed force has resisted pressure to cede control of its territory and integrate its fighters into the new army created following the fall of Mr Al Assad.

