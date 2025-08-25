SDF blames armed groups linked to government for attack in eastern Syria

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have blamed armed groups linked to the government for carrying out an attack that injured five of their members in Deir Ezzor, calling on Damascus to rein them in.

“Armed groups affiliated with the Damascus government carried out an attack on a military post belonging to the Al Kasra Military Council in Al Junaynah, in western Deir Ezzor countryside,” the SDF said in a statement on Sunday. The injuries were sustained when the forces “repelled the attack", the group added.

The SDF described the attack as a “desperate attempt to sow chaos and destabilise the region”. The US-backed SDF said it holds the government responsible for the actions of these groups and demanded that authorities “rein in its members and stop these aggressions”.

The statement was released amid deteriorating relations between the SDF and central authorities in Damascus, with each side trading blame for recent attacks and for the lack of political progress as a March agreement to bring the forces under state control continues to stall.

Hours before the statement was released, the Kurdish-led administration denounced the Syrian government's decision to postpone an upcoming parliamentary election in two areas under its control.

The Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections said the election, set to take place next month, would be delayed in the Druze-majority Sweida province and in the northern provinces of Hasaka and Raqqa until a “safe environment” is in place, state news agency Sana reported.

Planning for the first election since the downfall of former president Bashar Al Assad's regime comes after waves of violence in Alawite and Druze areas of the country, and amid concerns about fighting in the Kurdish-held region.

“Any decision taken through this approach of exclusion will not concern us, and we will not consider it binding for the peoples and regions of northern and eastern Syria,” the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syri said in a statement.

Global institutions: BlackRock and KKR US-based BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with $5.98 trillion of assets under management as of the end of last year. The New York firm run by Larry Fink provides investment management services to institutional clients and retail investors including governments, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, banks and charitable foundations around the world, through a variety of investment vehicles. KKR & Co, or Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, is a global private equity and investment firm with around $195 billion of assets as of the end of last year. The New York-based firm, founded by Henry Kravis and George Roberts, invests in multiple alternative asset classes through direct or fund-to-fund investments with a particular focus on infrastructure, technology, healthcare, real estate and energy.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

The specs: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Price, base / as tested: Dhxxx

Engine: 5.7L V8

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 556Nm @ 3,950rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

ENGLAND TEAM Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

ARSENAL IN 1977 Feb 05 Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland Feb 12 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal Feb 15 Middlesbrough 3-0 Arsenal Feb 19 Arsenal 2-3 West Ham Feb 26 Middlesbrough 4-1 Arsenal (FA Cup) Mar 01 Everton 2-1 Arsenal Mar 05 Arsenal 1-4 ipswich March 08 Arsenal 1-2 West Brom Mar 12 QPR 2-1 Arsenal Mar 23 Stoke 1-1 Arsenal Apr 02 Arsenal 3-0 Leicester

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90 3')

Chelsea 2 Burnley 3

Chelsea Morata (69'), Luiz (88')

Burnley Vokes (24', 43'), Ward (39')

Red cards Cahill, Fabregas (Chelsea)