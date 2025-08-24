Syria delays parliamentary vote in Sweida and two Kurdish-held areas

Syria's first parliamentary election under the new Hayat Al Tahrir-led administration, scheduled for next month, will not include the Druze-majority province of Sweida and two Kurdish-held areas due to security concerns.

The Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections said the ballot would also be delayed in the northern provinces of Hasaka and Raqqa, as well as Sweida, until a "safe environment" is in place, according to state news Sana.

Seats allocated to the three provinces will remain vacant until elections can be held there, commission spokesperson Nawar Najmeh told the news agency.

Hundreds of people were killed in Sweida last month in clashes involving Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and government forces. Israel also intervened with strikes, claiming to protect the Druze. But experts at the time warned Israel was exploiting the violence to fuel instability in Syria.

After toppling Bashar Al Assad in December, Syria's new authorities, led by President Ahmed Al Shara, dissolved the Assad-era parliament and adopted a temporary constitution for a five-year transition.

The interim charter has been criticised for concentrating power in his hands after decades of autocracy under Assad and for failing to reflect Syria's ethnic and religious diversity.

The parliamentary election is planned between September 15 and 20. Appointed local bodies will pick two-thirds of the 210 lawmakers, while Mr Al Shara will name the rest.

The planning for the first election under the new authorities comes after several waves of sectarian violence in Alawite and Druze areas of the country, and amid concerns of fighting in the Kurdish-held region.

Parts of Syria remain outside of the Syrian government's control, with much of the north-east coming under the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Implementation of a March 10 deal on integrating Kurdish institutions into those of the central government has been held up by differences between the two sides.

