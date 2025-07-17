What is Israel's intention behind 'protecting' Druze in Syria?

Israel's most recent attacks against government troops in Syria are an example of its use of the Druze minority group as a “pawn” in a wider strategy, analysts have told The National.

Days ago, members of the Druze community in Sweida and Bedouins clashed in a local dispute that soon escalated – bringing state intervention by Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara's army.

But soon after, videos began emerging of Al Shara linked-troops harassing and cracking down on Druze leaders.

Israel launched attacks, saying that it would protect the Druze in Syria. Its army attacked key symbols of power in Damascus including the presidential palace, the Defence Ministry and the army headquarters. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned Israeli Druze living in the occupied Golan Heights against flocking to Sweida, but some did anyway.

The issues have brought back concerns of sectarian bloodshed in post-Bashar Al Assad Syria, particularly with the Druze not enjoying the same stability they once did under the long-time dictator.

“Netanyahu right now is trying to contain the dangers this has opened up. He's using the Druze as a pawn in a larger chessboard to keep Syria weak and divided,” said Joshua Landis, a Syria expert and head of the Centre for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.

Syrian Druze fighters roam the streets of Sweida after the withdrawal of government troops. AFP

Mr Netanyahu also had to appease people in his own country, as Israeli Druze make up a sizeable portion of the army. The conflict comes with Mr Netanyahu in deep political peril as rebellious ultra-Orthodox parties bring his coalition to the brink of collapse.

“His loyalty is to the Druze in Israel. It is an important miniroty that serves in the military. So Israel is using the Druze of Syria as a pretext to weaken the government there,” Mr Landis said.

Syrian approach

Rahaf Al Doughli, an assistant professor at Lancaster University, said Israel's behaviour is not unexpected, but is also linked to the Syrian government's approach to the sectarian problem, which she described as one-sided.

Sectarian strife has repeatedly undermined Mr Al Shara's attempts to consolidate control of Syria since the rebel offensive that installed him in power last year.

“I don't think it's very strange for Israel to manipulate and instrumentalise sectarian identities in the region. It's a tactic,” Prof Al Doughli said.

Knowing that sectarian tension had been long present in the region, Prof Al Doughli said the Syrian state came in “without neutrality” appearing as if to use one community against the other.

“Instead of asking why Israel is bombing the Syrian army the question should be why the Druze community in Syria would ever need protection by Israel,” she said.

