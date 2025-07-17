Syrian forces withdraw from Druze city of Sweida after Israeli strikes and US demands to pull out

Government forces and allied militias began withdrawing from the mostly Druze city of Sweida in southern Syria on Thursday. It comes after Israeli strikes to defend the sect and US demands on Damascus to pull out.

“Withdrawal of the Syrian Arab Army from Sweida has begun,” the Syrian state news agency said. The army's mission to to pursue lawless groups had ended and an agreement reached with some Druze figures, it added.

Photos of pickup trucks carrying machine guns and troops purportedly leaving were published.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara vowed that those behind the violence against the Druze minority would be held accountable. “We are keen on holding accountable those who transgressed and abused our Druze people, as they are under the protection and responsibility of the state,” he said in a televised address early on Thursday morning.

It is the second time since April that outside intervention has halted major attacks against the Druze, a minority of several hundred thousand in Syria who follow an offshoot of Islam and are also present in Israel, Jordan and Lebanon.

Israel intervened militarily in April to halt attacks by government militias in which dozens of Druze were killed in Damascus and Sweida.

“The Israeli entity resorted to a wide-scale targeting of civilian and government facilities,” Mr Al Shara said. It would have pushed “matters to a large-scale escalation, except for the effective intervention of American, Arab, and Turkish mediation, which saved the region from an unknown fate”, he added.

The Druze spiritual leadership of Syria, a triumvirate led by Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri, has been critical of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), a splinter group of Al Qaeda that ousted and replaced former president Bashar Al Assad in April. Mr Al Hijri, a key figure in a civil disobedience movement against the former regime, has labelled the government, which is made up of former members of HTS, as extremist and anti-democratic.

Many Druze have also opposed attempts by the government to station security forces from outside the area in Sweida, saying they should be drawn from the local population.

Suwayda 24, a network of local journalists, said that some pro-government troops remained in southern districts of Sweida, the provincial capital, carrying out looting, amid fears of more street killings.

The main hospital in the city remains captured by the army, with bodies, mostly of members of the Druze community, scattered in the hallways after the morgue became full, it said. The network added that among the deceased were 10 men from one family, the Radwans, executed by security forces in their building in Sweida. There was no independent verification of the report.

Sources in Jordan say that government forces and allied militias have killed more than 200 Druze, including civilians, since Sunday. Among them are at least a dozen men who were executed after the loyalist forces stormed buildings in Sweida.

More than 350 people have been killed since the weekend, UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Dozens of Syrian forces, including three southern security commanders, have been killed by Israeli strikes against military formations and symbols of power in Damascus.

Late on Wednesday, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said Washington had called on the Syrian government “to withdraw their military, in order to allow all sides to be able to de-escalate”.

“We have been very active, and of course the secretary [Marco Rubio] and the President [Donald Trump] have been very blunt about what they expect and also very optimistic about this changing,” Ms Bruce told Fox News.

This US request came after lsraeli strikes on Syrian military targets, with a series of attacks on the main military compounds in Damascus on Wednesday. A Syrian military official told The National that the Army General Command and Defence Ministry, both adjacent to the city's Umayyad Square, “took several strikes and were badly damaged”.

Israel said it was acting to defend Syria's Druze minority following the kidnapping of a Druze trader and clashes with Bedouin tribes that prompted the intervention of Damascus. Israel has also reinforced troops on its northern border.

On Wednesday, Syrian authorities announced an “immediate and complete halt” to their offensive.

The Syrian government said it had agreed to the ceasefire with some but not all representatives of the Druze community. A previous truce failed to hold during days of urban warfare. Mr Al Hijri said he was not part of the two deals.

Israel strikes Damascus – in pictures

The damage from Israeli strikes on the Syrian army headquarters and Defence Ministry in Damascus. AFP Syrian security troops stand guard in front of the heavily damaged Syrian army and Defence Ministry headquarters. AFP Civil defence workers inspect the damage. AP Men walk among the debris in Damascus. Reuters More Israeli strikes in Damascus. AFP A member of the Syrian security forces near the army headquarters and Defence Ministry. AFP Members of Syrian security forces in front of an ambulance in Damascus. AFP Smoke rises in Damascus. Reuters Syrian security forces near the military headquarters in Umayyad Square, Damascus. AFP

The ceasefire deal was reached with the House of the Druze Unifiers, not specifically with the Druze triumvirate headed by Mr Al Hijri. But it stipulates that “all parties will cease military escalation” and provides for an “immediate and complete halt” to government military operations.

The agreement also signalled that Syrian security forces in Sweida province will from now be drawn only from its residents, a main Druze demand.

At the White House, Mr Rubio blamed “historic longtime rivalries” for the clashes. “It led to an unfortunate situation and a misunderstanding, it looks like, between the Israeli side and the Syrian side,” he said.

'Painful blows'

On Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said “painful blows have begun”, as he posted footage of a Syrian TV anchor in panic at an explosion behind her while live on air.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said “murder and pogroms” were taking place against minorities in Syria.

The US has been pushing to end hostilities between Syria and Israel, seeking a possible deal between the two foes.

Residents of Sweida contacted by The National on Wednesday said they were afraid for their lives, not just from shelling but also from government snipers and the storming of houses by regular troops and militias allied with Damascus.

Israel struck the Defence Ministry in Damascus yesterday, during a third day of strikes on Syria. Reuters

“My neighbour was shot dead by a sniper, right there in the street. He had just stepped outside,” said one resident. The man had been trying to escape Sweida to a village on the outskirts before he was shot, the resident added.

The Israeli attacks came as Syrian troops and their militia allies widened an offensive, using snipers and firing rockets on residential areas, witnesses said.

A witness in Sweida said government forces fired Grad rockets at the city on Wednesday and had pounded it with artillery rounds since Sunday.

“We have not left our houses. We do not feel secure because the shelling is random,” said the resident, who is a member of Sweida's Christian clergy. The city of 140,000 is overwhelmingly Druze but has a minority of Christian and Sunni inhabitants.

Sweida is home to most of Syria's registered 800,000 Druze. But many have left, particularly during the country's 13-year civil war, with about 270,000 remaining in the province.