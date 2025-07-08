US accommodates Syria's former 'terrorist' HTS but maintains pressure

The US has stepped closer towards an alliance that could change the Middle East by no longer regarding Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, Syria's post-Assad rulers, as terrorists.
The administration of President Donald Trump made public an official revocation of the US's foreign terrorist organisation designation for HTS. The group has been in control of most of Syria since the downfall of the Assad regime in December. Current Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara founded HTS a decade ago after breaking away from Al Qaeda.
A senior European source said that by removing the terrorism designation, Washington is telling Mr Al Shara “and his men that you are under American protection". The two sides "have become allies”, the source added.
The decision was in part technical because, without it, Mr Trump would not be able to proceed with his decision to lift US sanctions on Syria, observers said.
However, it was also necessary to enable international business in Syria, the European source said. “If you want a commercial agency in Syria, or to sign an infrastructure or any major contract, ultimately you need to have contact with HTS,” the source said. “They control everything."
A Syrian source who has been in contact with American officials about the sanctions said both Washington and Damascus "are taking a baazari approach", consisting of "if you do this, we do that".
The source pointed out that Syria remains listed as a state sponsor of terrorism and that senior figures of HTS remain designated terrorists. The US imposed the state-sponsorship of terrorism designation on Syria in the late 1970s, over Hafez’s Al Assad's support for radical groups in the region.
Mr Al Shara, the militant-turned-politician has made establishing ties with Washington a central pillar of Syria’s foreign policy, accommodating demands by Washington to curb extremists and talk to Israel, although both Syrian and Israeli officials have described such talks as indirect.
Reassuring responses
Urged by Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Mr Al Shara’s main international supporters, Mr Trump announced a decision to lift US sanctions on Syria on May 13. He met Mr Al Shara in Riyadh shortly afterwards but the sanctions removal did not become formal until the end of last month.
The US measures were toughened considerably after Syrian security forces killed thousands of civilians in a crackdown on a peaceful protest movement that demanded the removal of Bashar Al Assad, which broke out in March 2011.
The crushing of the protests by the Alawite regime led to a violent Sunni backlash and the creation of rebel groups that HTS eventually overtook.
US officials have said supporting the new government in Damascus was important to stop a meltdown of Syria's economy, a main factor behind the downfall of the former regime, and potentially reigniting the chaos that blighted the country throughout its civil war.
Consolidating the new order was also necessary to prevent Iran from establishing itself and its militia allies in Syria, the officials added.
A Sunni ascendancy that replaced the Russian and Iranian-sponsored order in Syria has undermined a so-called Shiite crescent, underpinned by sectarian identity and anti-Israeli ideology.
The term, describing the Iranian takeover of decision-making in Baghdad, Damascus and Beirut, was coined by Jordan's King Abdullah II after Iraq started falling under Iran's orbit in the 2000s.
On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Mr Trump in Washington and said the post-Al Assad order "presents opportunities" for eventual peace.
Syrian political researcher Waiel Olwan said the Syrian government has signalled to Washington that "it is willing to sit at the table and reach a regional arrangement".
However, reaching a deal has been complicated by Israeli incursions into Syria in recent months – beyond the already occupied Golan Heights – and Israel's apparent refusal to meet Syrian demands to return to a 1974 armistice line.
Possible Israeli-Syrian ties require solving "a lot of details", said Mr Olwan, senior researcher at the Jusoor Centre for Studies.
"The Americans are receiving positive and reassuring responses from the Syrian government," he said from Damascus. However, he expected Washington to "wait before removing all the pressure cards on Syria”.
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
High profile Al Shabab attacks
- 2010: A restaurant attack in Kampala Uganda kills 74 people watching a Fifa World Cup final football match.
- 2013: The Westgate shopping mall attack, 62 civilians, five Kenyan soldiers and four gunmen are killed.
- 2014: A series of bombings and shootings across Kenya sees scores of civilians killed.
- 2015: Four gunmen attack Garissa University College in northeastern Kenya and take over 700 students hostage, killing those who identified as Christian; 148 die and 79 more are injured.
- 2016: An attack on a Kenyan military base in El Adde Somalia kills 180 soldiers.
- 2017: A suicide truck bombing outside the Safari Hotel in Mogadishu kills 587 people and destroys several city blocks, making it the deadliest attack by the group and the worst in Somalia’s history.
What can victims do?
Always use only regulated platforms
Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion
Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)
Report to local authorities
Warn others to prevent further harm
Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
In numbers
Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m
Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m
China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn
The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn
Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn
PROFILE BOX
Company name: Overwrite.ai
Founder: Ayman Alashkar
Started: Established in 2020
Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai
Sector: PropTech
Initial investment: Self-funded by founder
Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors
WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F
%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES
SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities
Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails
Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies
Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments
Global state-owned investor ranking by size
|
1.
|
United States
|
2.
|
China
|
3.
|
UAE
|
4.
|
Japan
|
5
|
Norway
|
6.
|
Canada
|
7.
|
Singapore
|
8.
|
Australia
|
9.
|
Saudi Arabia
|
10.
|
South Korea
More on animal trafficking
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo
Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm
Transmission: eight-speed auto
Price: from Dh122,745
On sale: now
The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali
Price, base: Dh306,500
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm
Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E640hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20from%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E11.9L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh749%2C800%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Scream%20VI
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Matt%20Bettinelli-Olpin%20and%20Tyler%20Gillett%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Melissa%20Barrera%2C%20Jasmin%20Savoy%20Brown%2C%20Jack%20Champion%2C%20Dermot%20Mulroney%2C%20Jenna%20Ortega%2C%20Hayden%20Panettiere%20and%20Courteney%20Cox%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Essentials
The flights
Emirates and Etihad fly direct from the UAE to Geneva from Dh2,845 return, including taxes. The flight takes 6 hours.
The package
Clinique La Prairie offers a variety of programmes. A six-night Master Detox costs from 14,900 Swiss francs (Dh57,655), including all food, accommodation and a set schedule of medical consultations and spa treatments.