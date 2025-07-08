Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan, and Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, attend the talks at Al Shati Palace. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohamed's talks with Al Shara show commitment to Syria's progress, Dr Anwar Gargash says

Diplomatic adviser to the President outlines significance of Abu Dhabi meeting

July 08, 2025

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, on Tuesday spoke of the importance of Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara's visit to the Emirates as his country rebuilds after more than a decade of civil war.

Talks between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shara in Abu Dhabi on Monday came at a "pivotal stage" in Syria's history, Dr Gargash said on X.

Sheikh Mohamed set out the UAE's "steadfast support" for the Syrian people and all efforts to promote development and stability in the country, during discussions at Al Shati Palace. The Syrian leader expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support and his commitment to bolstering ties between the nations.

Dr Gargash said the meeting – the second between the two leaders in the UAE since Mr Al Shara came to power – embodied "the depth of fraternal relations and affirms the UAE's commitment to Syria's success in this pivotal stage".

"The economic and developmental axis was at the core of this meeting, while the inspiring success of the large Syrian community in the UAE, numbering approximately 400,000 people, represents one of the keys to co-operation and the UAE's pivotal role," said Dr Gargash, who was among the Emirati delegation at the meeting.

"Economic and developmental success is capable of setting Syria on the path to recovery and prosperity."

Mr Al Shara, who led the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel group that ousted Syria's former president Bashar Al Assad, is looking to improve relations with Arab neighbours and Gulf states following the civil war.

During his first trip to the UAE April, he wads received by Sheikh Mohamed, who pledged support for Syria’s reconstruction.

Updated: July 08, 2025, 3:42 PM`
UAESyriaSheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ahmad Al Shara, President of Syria, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

