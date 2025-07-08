Sheikh Mohamed's talks with Al Shara show commitment to Syria's progress, Dr Anwar Gargash says

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, on Tuesday spoke of the importance of Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara's visit to the Emirates as his country rebuilds after more than a decade of civil war.

Talks between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shara in Abu Dhabi on Monday came at a "pivotal stage" in Syria's history, Dr Gargash said on X.

Sheikh Mohamed set out the UAE's "steadfast support" for the Syrian people and all efforts to promote development and stability in the country, during discussions at Al Shati Palace. The Syrian leader expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support and his commitment to bolstering ties between the nations.

Dr Gargash said the meeting – the second between the two leaders in the UAE since Mr Al Shara came to power – embodied "the depth of fraternal relations and affirms the UAE's commitment to Syria's success in this pivotal stage".

"The economic and developmental axis was at the core of this meeting, while the inspiring success of the large Syrian community in the UAE, numbering approximately 400,000 people, represents one of the keys to co-operation and the UAE's pivotal role," said Dr Gargash, who was among the Emirati delegation at the meeting.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shara discussed ways to enhance co-operation between their countries and exchanged views on regional developments Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to stability and prosperity in Syria during the meeting Sheikh Mohamed bids farewell to Mr Al Shara Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, receives Mr Al Shara at Al Bateen Executive Airport Sheikh Abdullah, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at Qasr Al Shati Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, at Qasr Al Shati A guard of honour at Al Bateen Executive Airport

"Economic and developmental success is capable of setting Syria on the path to recovery and prosperity."

Mr Al Shara, who led the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel group that ousted Syria's former president Bashar Al Assad, is looking to improve relations with Arab neighbours and Gulf states following the civil war.

During his first trip to the UAE April, he wads received by Sheikh Mohamed, who pledged support for Syria’s reconstruction.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

The%20Emperor%20and%20the%20Elephant %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Ottewill-Soulsby%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrinceton%20University%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E392%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%2011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most%20ODI%20hundreds %3Cp%3E49%20-%20Sachin%20Tendulkar%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E47%20-%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E31%20-%20Rohit%20Sharma%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E30%20-%20Ricky%20Ponting%2C%20Australia%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E28%20-%20Sanath%20Jayasuriya%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E27%20-%20Hashim%20Amla%2C%20South%20Africa%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20AB%20de%20Villiers%2C%20South%20Africa%2FAfrica%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Chris%20Gayle%2C%20West%20Indies%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Kumar%20Sangakkara%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FICC%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Sourav%20Ganguly%2C%20India%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Tillakaratne%20Dilshan%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A