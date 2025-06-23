Gargash reaffirms UAE's call for addressing Middle East issues through diplomacy

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, on Monday called for addressing Middle East conflicts through diplomacy.

"We reaffirm the UAE’s position calling for addressing the region’s issues with wisdom and reason, and through the diplomatic path," he said in a post on X.

On Sunday, the UAE expressed concern over the hostilities in the region and attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that stressed the importance of prioritising diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes in ways that "promote stability, prosperity and justice".

It called on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution to protect the region from the "devastating consequences" of the Israel-Iran conflict.

In his post on Monday, Mr Gargash clarified he had deleted an earlier post on X after receiving confirmation regarding statements made by an Israeli minister.

"I have received reliable confirmations and, upon reviewing the interview transcript, it is clear that the statement attributed to the Israeli Finance Minister [Bezalel Smotrich] about calling on Gulf countries to fund the war on Iran is not accurate and did not come from him. Based on this, I have deleted the previous tweet," he wrote.

