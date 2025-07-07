HTS currently makes up the backbone of the new Syrian government. Getty Images
US revokes foreign terrorist designation for Syria's Hayat Tahrir Al Sham

President Ahmad Al Shara is leader of HTS, once linked to Al Qaeda

July 07, 2025

US President Donald Trump's administration has revoked the foreign terrorist organisation designation for the Syria-based Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, according to memo published online on Monday.

The memo from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, dated June 23, was published in a preview of the Federal Register before official publication on Tuesday.

Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) was previously Al Qaeda’s Syria branch, or Nusra Front. In 2016, the group broke from Al Qaeda and rebranded itself.

Ahmad Al Shara, leader of HTS and formerly known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed Al Jawlani, is now serving as Syria's transitional President. HTS currently makes up the backbone of the new Syrian government.

Mr Trump announced during a trip to the Gulf in May that he would lift all sanctions on Syria to allow the country to recover from more than a decade of civil war.

During a speech in Riyadh, Mr Trump said the sanctions were "brutal and crippling and served an important function" but "now it's their [Syria's] time to shine".

Last week, he signed an executive order making the move official, though unwinding the US laws and designations around sanctions is a complex process and requires congressional action in some cases.

The text of the order highlights "developments over the past six months, including the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government under President Ahmad Al Shara".

The US is also preparing to circulate to the UN Security Council a draft resolution calling for the lifting of sanctions on Mr Al Shara, sources told The National last week. Discussions are already under way between the council's permanent members to potentially delist Mr Al Shara, his Minister of Interior Anas Khattab and HTS, as part of broader efforts to ease economic recovery.

On Women's Day
