President Donald Trump shakes hands with Syria's interim President Ahmad Al Shara, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 14. Saudi Royal Palace via AP
Trump to sign executive order lifting Syria sanctions

US President announced during his visit to Riyadh last month that he would be giving Syria near-total sanctions relief

Jihan Abdalla
Thomas Watkins
Washington

June 30, 2025

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to lift US sanctions on Syria, officials said on Monday.

Mr Trump announced during his visit to Riyadh last month that he would be giving Syria near-total sanctions relief. But unwinding the US laws and designations is a complex process and requires Congressional action in some cases.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the executive order reaffirms the President's "belief that the Syrian people deserve a future of safety and prosperity".

"This policy, reflects the President's conviction that American leadership can unlock new paths to regional stability," Ms Bruce told reporters.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the order will remove sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on former president Bashar Al Assad.

"His associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS and their affiliates, and Iranian policies" will remain under sanctions, she said.

Syria was originally designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the Carter administration in 1979, when Hafez Al Assad, Bashar's father, ruled the country. Further sanctions were imposed in 2004 and in 2011, when civil war broke out.

While Mr Trump can ease some sanctions by executive order, undoing all of them would require Congress to repeal the 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which penalises almost anyone who tries to do business with Syria.

Two senators this month introduced legislation to overturn the Caesar Act.

The Assad regime fell last December after a lightning offensive by groups led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham. HTS's leader, Ahmad Al Shara, was chosen as transitional President.

The new government in Damascus lobbied for western countries to remove sanctions levied during the Assad regime's rule. Although Washington has been wary of the new government, because HTS was previously allied with Al Qaeda, Mr Trump said the US would remove sanctions.

Stephen Rapp, former ambassador-at-large for war crimes, welcomed the development.

“We are pleased to see commitment to accountability for the crimes committed by the Assad regime and by the terrorists of ISIS," Mr Rapp, who is a board member on the Syrian Emergency Task Force, said in a statement.

"This means helping the Syrians gather and analyse the documents and excavate the mass graves to determine the fate of more than 100,000 missing persons, including Americans Austin Tice and Dr Majd Kamalmaz, and to lay the groundwork for trials of the major perpetrators."

