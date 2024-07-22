Family of American who died in Syrian custody sues regime

The family of Majd Kamalmaz, an American psychotherapist who disappeared during a trip to Syria in 2017, has filed a lawsuit in the US federal court against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

The lawsuit seeks at least $70 million in punitive and compensatory damages from the Assad regime for the “unlawful detention, torture, and killing” of Dr Kamalmaz, who was 59 when he disappeared.

For years, his wife Hassnaa Kamalmaz and their children called on the regime to release him and desperately tried to raise awareness of his case in the US and abroad.

In May, the family revealed that US intelligence services had told them that in all likelihood, Dr Kamalmaz had died years earlier in regime custody.

In June, the US State Department formally acknowledged his death.

“We support Majd’s family and the families of all those who are missing or unjustly detained in Syria in their quest for accountability,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, Dr Kamalmaz was kidnapped by the regime at a checkpoint in Mezzeh and then taken to the Mezzeh Military Airport, which the suit alleges is “known for the torture and murder of perceived enemies of the Syrian regime".

The suit states that the Kamalmaz family is “entitled to recover compensatory damages from Syria for economic losses resulting from the premature death of Mr Kamalmaz, including lost anticipated earnings.

“The amount of these compensatory damages shall be determined at trial,” the lawsuit states.

Dr Kamalmaz was an expert in post-traumatic stress disorder and spent much of his career helping people affected by conflict.

He had worked in countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Indonesia, as well as in the US, where in 2005 he travelled to Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina.

At the time of his disappearance, Dr Kamalmaz was working in Lebanon, where he was running a project researching mental trauma in young Syrian refugees who had fled the civil war.

He also ran a mental health and counselling centre in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Kamalmaz was one of at least two Americans believed to be in Syrian regime detention. The other is journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in 2012.

The family has made it their mission to hold the Syrian regime accountable.

“I know that if my father was with me right now, he would not rest until all men, women and children are released from the Assad regime's concentration camps,” Dr Kamalmaz's daughter Maryam Kamalmaz said.

“In his honour, we plan to hold the regime fully accountable for its crimes against Americans and Syrians alike, and we call on the US Senate to urgently pass the Assad Anti-Normalisation Act for the sake of Americans still held by this criminal regime.”

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Director: Wes Ball Starring: Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durand Rating: 3.5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

The specs: 2018 Maserati GranTurismo/GranCabrio Price, base Dh485,000 (GranTurismo) and Dh575,000 (GranCabrio) Engine 4.7L V8 Transmission Six-speed automatic Power 460hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 520Nm @ 4,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.3L (GranTurismo) and 14.5L (GranCabrio) / 100km

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (D) 2,200m 8.15pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 10pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

ALRAWABI SCHOOL FOR GIRLS Creator: Tima Shomali Starring: Tara Abboud, Kira Yaghnam, Tara Atalla Rating: 4/5

The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.