Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's incoming president?

Iranians elected a new president on Friday brining to an end the Rouhani presidency. Ebrahim Raisi, the hard line Iranian judiciary chief won the election with 17.8 million votes out of 28.6 million votes cast.

Mr Raisi has been a fixture of Iranian politics for decades and is best known both in Iran and globally for his role in the execution of thousands of prisoners in the 1980s.

Mr Raisi was Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's preferred candidate. Mr Khamenei is said to consider Mr Raisi a close confidant and possible successor. Due to this preference, many believe Mr Raisi's win was pre-determined and a stepping stone to his eventual role as Supreme Leader.

Through the election period, Mr Raisi seemed to tone down his normally extreme anti-west hardline rhetoric suggesting he would continue negotiations with the US and Europe on a new nuclear deal as a way to relieve sanctions pressure.

Mr Raisi also spent much of his campaigning focused on Iran's economic issues, pledging to tackle "poverty and corruption, humiliation and discrimination.”

Mr Raisi was born in 1960 in a small village near the holy city of Mashhad. As a teenager, he went to Qom to enter a seminary where he studied under Mr Khamenei. While in Qom he became politically active participating in protests against the shah prior to the revolution.

During the early years of the Islamic Republic, Mr Raisi began his judicial career. He was appointed prosecutor of the City of Karaj, eventually becoming deputy prosecutor in Tehran.

Following the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini appointed Mr Raisi to a “death commission” that led to the mass execution of political dissidents.

According to groups like Amnesty International more than 5,000 prisoners, most of them connected to the anti-regime People's Mujahedin, were killed. Mr Raisi's role in the executions has been condemned by human rights groups around the world with the Center for Human Rights in Iran calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate him for crimes against humanity.

In 2009, he defended the executions of over a dozen people who took part in the Green Revolution protests that followed former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s re-election.

In 2016, Mr Khamenei appointed him as custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, the foundation that manages the shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, Mr Raisi's home city.

Mr Raisi attempted to run for president in 2017 garnering 16 million votes but losing to incumbent President Rouhani in a landslide election for the moderate candidate.

In 2019 Mr Raisi was named head of Iran’s judiciary by Mr Khamenei as well as deputy chief of the Assembly of Experts, the clerical group that selects the Supreme Leader. Mr Raisi's two years as chief justice have been marked by human rights abuses and the increasing repression of any kind of dissent in Iran. He has overseen the execution of a number of Iranians who had participated in political protest including a champion wrestler.

In November 2019, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Mr Raisi and other members of the supreme leader’s inner circle for “advancing the regime’s domestic and foreign oppression,” which included the execution of minors.

With Mr Raisi now at the helm of the country many believe Iran is about to face one of its most repressive Presidencies to date. Analysts expect that many of the freedoms ushered in by the moderate Rouhani administration are likely to be reversed in favour of conservative values and hardline policies.