UK restores diplomatic ties with Syria as Lammy visits Damascus

Britain said it was re-establishing diplomatic relations with Syria on Saturday as Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Damascus.

“There is renewed hope for the Syrian people,” said Mr Lammy. “It is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians.”

Mr Lammy met his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al Shibani and President Ahmad Al Shara. It was the first time a British government minister had visited the country in 14 years.

The visit by the British politician included a pledge of financial support of £94.5 million ($129 million) to provide urgent humanitarian aid and support Syria's long-term recovery through developing areas such as education.

The West has been slowly resetting its approach to Syria since insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham ousted Bashar Assad as president in December, following more than 13 years of civil war.

Mr Lammy's visit comes days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order terminating a US sanctions programme on Syria, ending its isolation from the international financial system and helping it rebuild after the war.

Britain also eased its sanctions in April, unfreezing the assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities, including banks and oil companies, to encourage investment, though it kept in place those targeting members of the former regime.

Mr Lammy said that a stable Syria will reduce the risk of “irregular migration”, ensure chemical weapons are destroyed and tackle the threat of terrorism. During his meetings in the Syrian capital, Mr Lammy reiterated the importance of an “inclusive and representative political transition” and offered Britain's continued support.

Mr Lammy is also due to travel to Kuwait, where regional security and strengthening bilateral relations will be top of the agenda. He is expected to announce a new partnership with the Gulf monarchy to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

