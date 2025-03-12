Syrian government security forces in Hmeimim, in coastal Latakia, an area among those in which recent violence killed an estimated 1,383 civilians, mostly Alawites. AFP
Civilian death toll mounts in Syria's Alawite heartland despite end of government offensive

Residents say 17 men taken from their homes by pro-government militiamen and executed in the street

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Lizzie Porter
Amman / Istanbul

March 12, 2025