Sheikh Hikmat Salman Al Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze minority has criticised Syria's new government. Getty
Syrian Druze leader criticises 'extremist' government despite integration deal

Ongoing mass killings of coastal Alawites have alarmed other minorities

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

March 13, 2025