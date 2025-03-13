Syria's interim President Ahmad Al Shara signs the country's constitutional declaration, which will be enforced throughout a five-year transitional period, at the presidential palace in Damascus on March 13, 2025. AFP
Syria's Al Shara signs constitutional declaration

Document stipulates freedom of expression, women's right to education and state's commitment to unity of land

The National

March 13, 2025

Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara on Thursday signed the country's constitutional declaration, which will be enforced throughout a five-year transitional period.

Mr Al Shara said he hoped the constitutional declaration would mark the start of "a new history for Syria, where we replace oppression with justice", as he signed the document setting out the transitional period.

A key goal of the interim constitution was to provide a timeline for the country’s political transition out of its interim phase. In December, Mr Al Shara said it could take up to three years to rewrite Syria’s constitution and up to five years to organize and hold elections.

Under the new constitution the country's parliament will undertake the entire legislative process and executive authority will be exercised by the President, the committee of experts drafting the constitutional declaration said.

It stipulates freedom of opinion, expression, media, publication and the press, the committee said. The declaration stresses the importance of judges, their rulings and their independence.

It also guarantees the right to property ownership, women's rights to education and participation in the workforce, and guarantees their political rights, the committee added.

The committee said it also affirms the state's commitment to the unity of the land and people, and respect for cultural particularities.

A new committee to draft a permanent constitution will be formed, but it is unclear if it will be more inclusive of Syria's political, religious, and ethnic groups.

Mr Al Shara on Monday reached a landmark pact with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria, including a ceasefire and a merging of their armed forces with the central government's security agencies.

The deal came after government forces and allied groups fought gunmen loyal to former president Bashar Al Assad. Rights groups say that hundreds of civilians — mostly from the Alawite minority sect to which Assad belongs —were killed in retaliatory attacks by factions in the counter-offensive.

Al Shara appointed a committee to draft the new constitution after Syria held a national dialogue conference last month, which called for announcing a temporary constitution and holding interim parliamentary elections. Critics said the hastily-organized conference was not inclusive of Syria's different ethnic and sectarian groups or civil society.

The United States and Europe have been hesitant to lift harsh sanctions imposed on Syria during Assad's rule until they are convinced that the new leaders will create an inclusive political system and protect minorities. Mr Al Shara and regional governments have been urging them to reconsider, fearing that the country's crumbling economy could bring further instability.

