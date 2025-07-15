Syrian authorities announce ceasefire in Druze heartland of Sweida

Syrian authorities have announced a ceasefire in the Druze minority's heartland of Sweida, after government forces and allied militias entered the region in the south of the country amid three days of violence.

Meanwhile, Israel renewed air strikes on the region after deadly clashes between Druze groups and pro-government forces.

Thousands of troops and auxiliaries entered Sweida city from the west and north after the Druze spiritual leadership, led by Hikmat Al Hijri, announced that the province “should be spared” further bloodshed, and that security forces should be let into the provincial capital to restore security and stability.

Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said the government had agreed on a ceasefire with "notables" from the city and that the security forces would only respond if they come under fire.

But Suwayda 24, a network of citizen journalists, said clashes were continuing in Sweida. Looting has occurred in neighbourhoods taken by government forces and many residents have fled, it said. Sources in Jordan said thousands had left Sweida and are now in areas on the border with the kingdom.

Despite Mr Al Hijri instructing Sweida residents to allow government forces into the city, he later appeared in a video saying that the provincial capital continued to come under random shelling and that its people should “make a stand for dignity”.

Mr Abu Qasra was previously a commander for HTS when it was an Al Qaeda splinter group in north-western Syria. HTS took power after leading the assault that overthrew Mr Al Assad in December.

Mr Al Hijri has labelled the HTS government “extremists” who are not interested in building a civil and pluralistic state following the downfall last year of former president Bashar Al Assad.

A Druze political figure close to Mr Al Hijri said Syria's authorities had received a “green light” from Thomas Barrack, the US envoy to Syria, to enter Sweida.

Elsewhere, Mr Barrack has been pushing for an extension of government control over parts of east Syria which are under Kurdish-led forces.

In the absence of international protection, the Druze have no option except to lay down their arms, the source said. “This is Barrack's doing. We are being attacked by than 100,000 regime forces,” he said.

Sweida is home to most of Syria's registered 800,000 Druze. But many have emigrated, particularly during the country's 13-year civil war, with an estimated 270,000 Druze remaining in the city. The Druze, who follow an offshoot of Islam, are also present in Jordan, Israel and Lebanon.

In a failed attempt to ward off the government's advance, Israel launched air strikes on southern Syria on Monday after dozens of people were killed in the fighting between allies of the Syrian government and Druze fighters. More strikes followed on Tuesday.

Armed men in front of a burning car near the site of clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribesmen in Sweida, southern Syria. Getty Images Syrian government soldiers pass a burning tank on the outskirts of Sweida city. Dozens of people were reported killed in the fighting. AP An injured man is carried away during clashes in an area between the villages of Mazraa and Walga, near the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. AFP Syrian government forces prepare to fire a rocket launcher near Sweida. Getty images Members of Syria's security forces look on as smoke billows from clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters, between Mazraa and Walga. AFP Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in an area between Mazraa and Walga. Israel said it was acting in defence of the Druze minority. AFP Syrian military police sent to the area. Government troops and auxiliary forces were among those killed in the fighting, said officials. EPA Syrian Red Crescent volunteers bring an injured man to Ezra Hospital, in southern Syria. AP

About 38 Druze were killed in the clashes on the ground, which began on Sunday. The Defence Ministry said 18 of its troops were among the dead, while an estimated 30 government auxiliaries were also killed.

Druze sources said pro-Syrian government militias on Sunday launched attacks on Sweida from Sunni areas to its west as the province came under siege by government forces. A war monitor put the total death toll at 89 on Monday.

On Sunday, at least one Druze town was seized by militias from neighbouring Deraa, in the worst violence against the Druze community since clashes in April, sources said.

Sweida and parts of eastern Syria, where the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces are in control, are the only areas where the government does not fully exert control.

The latest clashes in Sweida started last week after Fadlalah Duwara, a vegetable seller and member of the Druze community, was abducted while driving his lorry on the main road from Sweida to Damascus, which is under government control. His tribe responded by abducting a man in a Sunni neighbourhood of Sweida.

The area is inhabited by members of Bedouin tribes who moved to the city decades ago from a rugged region on the outskirts.

