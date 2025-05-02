Who are the Druze and why is this minority group in the headlines?

Israel’s air strikes near the presidential palace in Damascus marked a significant intervention in Syria's violence involving the minority Druze communities. As <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/israel-strikes-near-damascus-presidential-palace-after-druze-violence/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/israel-strikes-near-damascus-presidential-palace-after-druze-violence/">tensions spiral</a>, a spotlight has returned to the Druze: a secretive, scattered minority navigating survival across fractured countries in the Middle East. Here is a closer look at the ancient minority group: The Druze are an ethnoreligious minority that emerged from a branch of Islam in the 11th century. Their theology blends elements of Islam with ancient traditions. It is a closed faith − you can only be born <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/living-in-fear-syrias-druze-towns-caught-in-flurry-of-violence/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/living-in-fear-syrias-druze-towns-caught-in-flurry-of-violence/">Druze</a> as people are not allowed to convert to or away from the religion − and reincarnation is central to their beliefs. About one million Druze live across the Middle East, mainly in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel. In Syria, the largest Druze population is based mainly in the southern province of Suwayda, as well as in certain Damascus suburbs such as Jaramana and Sahnaya. In Lebanon, the community is concentrated in the Chouf mountains and parts of Mount Lebanon. About 150,000 live in Israel, particularly in the north and in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. A smaller community also exists in Jordan, mostly near the Syrian border. Syria’s Druze community has long tried to stay neutral in the country’s civil war, avoiding open rebellion while maintaining local autonomy, especially in Sweida and the suburbs of Damascus. Early on, they struck quiet understandings with the Assad regime: minimal interference. But that balance wasn't sustainable. The state offered little protection during sectarian violence, and resentment deepened over economic neglect and the presence of Iran-backed militias near Druze areas. In short, the Druze had a more tacit agreement with Assad's regime, cultivating autonomy in their strongholds while accepting protection from aggression by extremists. Within Israel, Druze citizens are subject to mandatory military service, and many have risen through the ranks in the army and public sector. In the Golan Heights, most Druze have retained Syrian citizenship and publicly reject the Israeli occupation. The community as a whole often finds itself caught between conflicting national loyalties. Last year, a projectile hit a football pitch in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, killing 12 children and young people. Tension erupted in Syria after a manipulated recording falsely claimed a Druze cleric had insulted Islam. The fake sparked sectarian violence, with Sunni militants attacking Druze towns near Damascus. Dozens were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/mayor-of-predominantly-druze-syrian-town-of-sahnaya-and-son-shot-dead-amid-escalating-sectarian-violence/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/mayor-of-predominantly-druze-syrian-town-of-sahnaya-and-son-shot-dead-amid-escalating-sectarian-violence/">killed </a>in the unrest. In a significant move, Israel launched air strikes near the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus, warning the Syrian regime not to harm the Druze minority. Despite their small numbers, the Druze are politically significant across the Middle East. In Lebanon, they play <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/03/walid-jumblatt-on-confronting-israels-dislocation-plans-and-why-syrias-new-leader-deserves-a-chance/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/03/walid-jumblatt-on-confronting-israels-dislocation-plans-and-why-syrias-new-leader-deserves-a-chance/">kingmaker roles</a> in coalition politics. In Israel, they are deeply embedded in state institutions, yet increasingly vocal about inequality. In Syria, their neutrality and territorial position make them both a buffer and a bargaining chip. Their presence across several countries, loyal to each state but united by a shared identity, makes the Druze a key indicator of how the region balances between conflict and co-existence.