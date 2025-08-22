Sweida governance shift sparks Druze ‘separatist’ accusations, warns UN envoy

The UN's special envoy for Syria warned on Thursday that the creation of a local committee to oversee governance in Sweida has led to accusations of “separatist ambitions” among the province’s Druze community after weeks of violence.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that this shift, combined with appeals for support from external actors, is contributing to the rising tension in the southern province and risks Syria’s fragile political transition.

“It is essential that the committee’s findings are made fully public, and that all perpetrators – regardless of affiliation – are held responsible,” Mr Pedersen said. “These events underscore the urgent need for the interim authorities’ security forces to demonstrate that they are acting solely to protect all Syrians and do not constitute a threat.”

Fighting erupted in Sweida on July 13, with clashes between local Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin drawing in government troops and armed volunteers from other regions. The violence has posed an early test for Syria’s new interim administration, which took power following the overthrow of Bashar Al Assad late last year.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes have left about 1,600 people dead, many of them Druze civilians, prompting protests demanding greater autonomy and self-determination for the province.

Mr Pedersen said that while a month of relative calm has followed, the political situation remains volatile.

“Escalatory and zero-sum rhetoric is hardening among key players,” he said, noting that new footage showing graphic abuses during the clashes had further inflamed tension.

The envoy warned that the violence underscores the challenges facing President Ahmad Al Shara as he seeks to consolidate power, rebuild war-torn institutions and maintain central authority despite continuing efforts to normalise relations with the US and deepen security contacts with Israel.

“The situation remains deeply fragile,” Mr Pedersen said, urging all sides to avoid actions that could polarise communities or destabilise the region further.

He also pressed other Syrian constituencies to actively support a unified political transition.

“All communities must show that they want to be part of a united Syria and are willing to engage in action and not just in word in a peaceful transition that restores Syrian sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity,” he said.

US acting ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea called on the Syrian interim authorities to act “decisively and consistently to protect everyone, no matter their ethnicity or religion".

“There must be zero tolerance and swift justice for any member of Syria's military that abuses the trust placed in them,” Ms Shea told council members.

