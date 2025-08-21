Syria rejects aid corridor to Sweida from outside country, hinting at Israel

Syria has rejected the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to the besieged Druze heartland of Sweida from outside the country. Israel has previously called for a passage to deliver aid directly to the city.

Sweida city has effectively been under siege for the past month since violent clashes broke out involving local tribes, Druze fighters and security forces. Small-scale aid deliveries have been permitted in recent weeks.

Israel also intervened in the conflict last month, saying it was shielding the Druze population in the area. The Druze, who number about a million worldwide, are an offshoot of Islam. Only several hundred thousand members of the sect remain in Syria. The Druze are also present in Israel, Lebanon and Jordan.

Citing a government source, Syria's state-run Sana news agency said no humanitarian corridors would be established from outside of the country to Sweida and that aid would be provided in co-ordination with state institutions.

The Syrian government said it granted relevant UN organisations approvals to carry out humanitarian missions. The national relief groups continue to send convoys with aid, it added.

The rejection of a corridor from outside of Syria came as Israeli media reported that Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer had raised the possibility of establishing a humanitarian passage to send aid directly to Sweida during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al Shibani.

While it did not mention Mr Dermer, Syria acknowledged that Mr Al Shibani met an Israeli delegation in Paris on Tuesday to discuss security in the region.

Israel and Syria have never established diplomatic relations, although both signed a disengagement agreement in 1974 that created a UN-monitored buffer zone separating them. Sana reported that the Paris discussions touched on reactivating the agreement.