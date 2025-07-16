Israel strikes Damascus as Syrian government widens attack on Sweida

The Israeli military attacked the main Syrian army headquarters in Damascus on Wednesday, Israel said, in response to an escalating Syrian government offensive on the southern city of Sweida.

The military struck the entrance to the headquarters, an Israeli statement said. The army “continues to monitor developments and the regime’s actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, it is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios,” the Israeli military added.

The Syrian army headquarters is adjacent to Umayyad Square, one of the capital's busiest intersections, leading out to the main road to Lebanon.

The Israeli attack came as Syrian troops and their militia allies widened an offensive against the mostly Druze governorate of Sweida, deploying snipers and firing rockets on residential areas, witnesses said. However, they were facing resistance and Israel was mounting raids in support of the minority sect.

The attacks, in their fourth day, aim to spread government control over the province, where many Druze have resisted the post-Bashar Al Assad order, led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), a splinter group from al Qaeda.

Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri, the spiritual leader of the sect in Syria, has criticised the HTS government as extremist and anti-democratic.

Syrian militias forcibly shave men's moustaches in Druze heartland

A Druze politician close to Mr Al Hijri told The National that the 82nd Division of the Syrian army entered Sweida city overnight, in an attempt to secure the area, the epicentre of the government attacks.

“About half of Sweida has fallen,” he said, adding that snipers from the 82nd Division have been deployed on Qanawat Road, a commercial thoroughfare. Pitched battles continue in many neighbourhoods, he said, including in the centre of city.

A witness in Sweida said government forces fired Grad rockets on the city on Wednesday, in addition to pounding it with artillery rounds since Sunday.

“We have not left our houses. We do not feel secure because the shelling is random,” said the witness, who is a member of Sweida's Christian clergy. The city of 140,000 is overwhelmingly Druze but has a minority of Christian and Sunni inhabitants.

Sources in Jordan say that government forces and allied militias have killed more than 150 Druze, including civilians, since Sunday. Among them are at least a dozen men who were executed after the loyalist forces stormed buildings in Sweida.

The Syrian authorities said 26 of its troops were killed. Sweida is home to most of Syria's registered 800,000 Druze. But many have emigrated, particularly during the country's 13-year civil war, with an estimated 270,000 Druze remaining in the province.

Rima Fleihan, a Druze civil figure who was a leading peaceful opponent of the former regime, said that the government's siege is endangering Sweida's hospitals, and that at least one doctor was killed by government snipers.

“The military forces are indiscriminately shelling civilian neighbourhoods,” Ms Fleihan said, adding that “numerous individuals” affiliated with the government have “carried out field executions of civilians, and have detained others in clear violation of international humanitarian law”.

The Druze are an offshoot of Islam and are also present in Jordan, Lebanon and Israel, which intervened militarily in April to halt attacks by government militias on the sect in which dozens of Druze were killed in Damascus and Sweida.

Since Monday, Israel has attacked from the air several Syrian security targets inside and outside Sweida. But the attacks appear to have made little difference in slowing down the advance.

“This time, the regime is relying more on snipers, who are more difficult to hit,” one of the Jordanian sources said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz repeated on Wednesday warnings by his government that the offensive on Sweida must halt.

“The Syrian regime must let the Druze in Sweida go and withdraw its forces,” Mr Katz said. “Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria.”

He said Israel will “soon raise the bar of responses against the regime if the message is not understood”.

