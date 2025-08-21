Syria’s Druze fighters reshape frontlines in face of intensifying pressure

The spiritual leader of Israel's Druze has met a senior US diplomat to push for the plight of the sect's followers in neighbouring Syria.
It comes as Washington seeks to contain violence between the new Sunni government in Damascus and the country's minorities.
Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif said he asked Thomas Barrack, the US envoy to Syria and Turkey and a confidante of President Donald Trump, to open a humanitarian corridor to the mostly Druze province of Sweida, during the meeting which took place on Tuesday.
Mr Barrack said he had a “warm and informative” meeting with Mr Tarif in Paris.
Sweida has been surrounded by government troops and auxiliaries for the past five weeks. An Israeli army intervention prevented a Syrian military takeover of the city.
The Druze are a small sect who number only several hundred thousands in Syria, their survival is seen as a barometer of the fate of other minorities under the new authorities who took power in December after ousting the secular regime of Bashar Al Assad.
Mr Tarif is the closest Druze figure outside Syria to Hikmat Al Hijri, the most senior of Syria's Druze spiritual leaders, who has defied Damascus by demanding a civil constitution and describing the authorities as extremists. He also demanded that security troops in Sweida be drawn from the local communities.
Here is a breakdown of the military dynamics among the Druze in Sweida:
Military Council expands grip
Although the former regime had sought to placate the Druze, the sect mounted a civil disobedience movement in Sweida. Protests and sit ins were protected by an array of militias, who coalesced around Sheikh Al Hijri after the government's offensive on Sweida last month.
Before the recent attack, Sweida had about 4,000 Druze fighters, mainly divided into three groups. The largest remains a coalition known as the Military Council, allied with Mr Al Hijri and led by Tareq Al Shoufi, an officer who had defected from the Assad army.
Two smaller groups aligned with the government as it sought local allies to help it take over Sweida. The first group comprises remnants of a militia called Men of Dignity and led by Laith Al Balous. Mr Al Balous is the son of a Druze figure who had defied Mr Al Assad and was assassinated in 2015. The second is Suleiman Abdul Baqi, chief of a small Druze militia, also allied with the government.
Mr Al Balous handed over a belt of villages west of Sweida to government troops as they commenced their attack on June 13-14. However, mass killings of Druze civilians eroded support for the two men, whose armed loyalists have dwindled to a maximum of several hundred. The rest have joined the Military Council, according to sources in Jordan. Sweida borders the kingdom, which also has a small Druze community.
Hundreds of Druze personnel in the former Syrian security forces, who had kept a low profile in Sweida, also joined the Military Council. Hizeb Al Liwa, another militia, has also allied with the group.
A rapid, mass armament movement has also started, with members of the sect gathering in the thousands.
“Even the women have taken up arms in Sweida,” one of the sources said. “The Druze have seen how the government tried to overwhelm them with tens of thousands. They want to be prepared for the next time.”
Al Hijri's power enhanced
The mass militarisation of Sweida has transformed Mr Al Hijri into both a spiritual leader and a political decision maker who commands the loyalty of thousands under arms, and a sect that largely sees itself fighting for survival.
A confidante of Mr Al Hijri said that he sees no alternative to militarisation and continuing to seek international protection for the sect. He highlighted Mr Al Hijri's willingness to alienate Lebanon's Druze leader Walid Joumblatt as evidence of how convinced he is of the “existential threat” to the community. Mr Joumblatt has called on Syria's Druze to accommodate the new government and vehemently denounced the Israeli intervention.
Syria's Druze community “is in mourning but everyone understands that after what Sweida has been through, that there can be no return to Damascus with the current government in place", the confidante said. He said Mr Tarif has been essential to explaining Mr Al Hijri's stance, given the siege by Damascus.
FROM%20THE%20ASHES
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
match info
Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37')
Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39')
Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The five pillars of Islam
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Red flags
- Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
- Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
- Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
- Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
- Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.
Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching
The years Ramadan fell in May
The five pillars of Islam
1. Fasting
2. Prayer
3. Hajj
4. Shahada
5. Zakat
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
CONCRETE COWBOY
Directed by: Ricky Staub
Starring: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome
3.5/5 stars
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
ENGLAND SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph
Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
How to wear a kandura
Dos
- Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion
- Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know
- Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work
- Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester
Don’ts
- Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal
- Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying
MEYDAN CARD
6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m
7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m
7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m
8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m
8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m
9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m
10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m
10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m
The National selections:
6.30pm AF Alwajel
7.05pm Ekhtiyaar
7.40pm First View
8.15pm Benbatl
8.50pm Zakouski
9.25pm: Kimbear
10pm: Chasing Dreams
10.35pm: Good Fortune
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Infiniti QX80 specs
Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6
Power: 450hp
Torque: 700Nm
Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000
Available: Now
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
How to avoid crypto fraud
- Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.
- Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.
- Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.
- Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.
- Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.
- Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.
- Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.
LUKA CHUPPI
Director: Laxman Utekar
Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Cinema
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana
Rating: 3/5