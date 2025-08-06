First aid convoy in days arrives in Syria's Sweida

A convoy of about 40 aid lorries entered Sweida on Wednesday through a reopened humanitarian corridor, in the first delivery in four days to Syria's embattled southern province.
Red Crescent sources confirmed the convoy’s arrival. Ten buses escorted by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent also arrived to evacuate an unspecified number of civilians.
“The convoys arrived and are being distributed by the local communities,” said a Red Crescent volunteer in Sweida, who requested anonymity. “We got word that the lorries are loaded with a variety of necessities, including food and medical baskets.”
Food and basic essentials have dwindled to critical levels in Sweida since access was restricted to the Druze-majority province following last month’s fierce sectarian violence between government forces and tribal militias on one side, and Druze gunmen on the other.
Residents told The National of widespread shortages of flour, milk, eggs, vegetables, infant formula, cooking gas and diesel. Water has also become scarce, with remaining wells – those not destroyed during the storming of the province – out of action due to the lack of diesel to power pumps.
Limited amounts of aid have entered the province since the announcement of a ceasefire in late July. That saw government forces and tribesmen withdraw to the outskirts of the province while local Druze leaders reasserted control.
“It’s a lot easier for people to come and go than it is for food and aid to enter,” explained the Red Crescent volunteer. “It is possible for people in Sweida to leave if they want. Convoys are occasionally evacuating the sick and elderly, while some people are using smugglers to get out.”
Aid deliveries, however, remain scarce, deepening concerns among residents already struggling to access basic supplies. Wednesday’s convoy was the first since Saturday.
The Syrian government denies it is imposing a siege. But authorities have restricted access to the area and require prior co-ordination for entry and exit. Journalists are also banned from entering the city.
“There is no siege on Sweida province for those who do not interfere with the legitimate Syrian government forces,” Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour Eddine Baba told The National, blaming armed Druze factions.
“There’s major fear amongst tradesmen and others [of] bringing goods into the province and this has made the humanitarian situation difficult for civilians. The Syrian government calls for the opening of humanitarian crossings so civilians can leave and aid convoys can enter.”
Renewed distrust
Sweida residents say that some pro-government tribal fighters, many of whom withdrew following the ceasefire, remain stationed along key roads into the province, hindering the entry of goods.
“No one besieges themselves,” said Wadah Azzam, a media activist turned humanitarian aid co-ordinator in the city. “The security situation is a government excuse for an intentional siege. Tribal forces, backed by General Security, are still centralised in specific strategic points in the western and northern countryside.”
Residents fear the restrictions could drag on indefinitely, drawing parallels to Syria’s 14-year civil war, when siege tactics were used by all warring factions – including government forces under former president Bashar Al Assad and his allies.
Maxim Abou Diab, a humanitarian worker in Sweida city, described conditions as increasingly desperate.
“We went to the supermarket and there was nothing left,” he said. He added that while those in the countryside are sustaining themselves on harvests from their farms and orchards and sending what they can into the city, urban residents rely on imported goods. “For the first time since this all started, my mom accepted that we might have to evacuate.”
Many residents also voiced renewed distrust of the Islamist-led government in Damascus, which they accuse of failing to protect Syria’s minorities.
“One regime has been replaced by another,” Sweida city resident Muthana Al Halwani said bitterly. “I was always against Assad’s regime. And now I’m against [Al Shara's] regime.”
The violence in Sweida has further alienated Syria’s Druze population from the central government, which continues to seek full control over the province. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates that around 1,500 people have been killed on both sides, including more than 160 civilians, and the UN estimates that more than 190,000 people were displaced by last month’s fighting.
Many Druze civilians in Sweida who spoke to The National expressed outright rejection of Damascus's authority.
Hikmat Al Hijri, the Druze spiritual leader who has long advocated separation from the Damascus government and even courted Israel for support, “may have had limited supporters in the past”, said one resident who spoke on condition on anonymity.
“But the battles with the government changed the minds of people who held more moderate views. Now, we’re almost all in agreement that we don’t want to be under the government.”
