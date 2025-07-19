Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire, US envoy says

Israel and Syria agreed to a ceasefire, US envoy to Damascus Tom Barrack said early on Saturday, as new clashes erupted in the Syrian Druze heartland after violence that also saw Israeli strikes.

On Wednesday, Israel launched a series of attacks against Syria, including striking the Ministry of Defence and the presidential palace, in what it claimed was an effort to protect the Druze community. But, diplomats and analysts said its goal is to weaken the new Syrian authorities

Mr Barrack, who also serves as US ambassador to Turkey, called on both communities to end the violence.

"We call upon Druze, Bedouin and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbours."

The Druze in the Sweida region have been clashing with Bedouin forces. Damascus sent soldiers to the region.

While the Syrian government announced an end to its military offensive in Sweida on Wednesday, sectarian violence erupted again on Friday as Bedouin clashed with Druze militia in the south-western region.

More than 600 people, including civilians and fighters from both sides, as well as members of Syria's security forces, have been killed since fighting began earlier this week, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On Friday, Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara said he would send more forces to Sweida to break up clashes and urging "all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise reason".

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now