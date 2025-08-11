Surveillance footage shows execution of volunteer inside Sweida hospital during July clashes

In newly emerged surveillance footage from the Sweida National Hospital, about 30 staff members and volunteers kneel before a group of armed men.

Suddenly, a man in scrubs, identified as Mohammad Bahsas, is pulled from the group. A soldier in military uniform, belonging to Syria’s Internal Security Forces, hits him on the head, then kicks him, while another soldier wrangles him to the ground.

A third soldier shoots Mr Bahsas in the head at point-blank range, execution-style. Two soldiers then drag the lifeless body aside, leaving a thick streak of blood across the lobby.

The footage, recorded on July 16 – at the height of the clashes – was later obtained and shared by news website Sweida 24.

The outlet called it “conclusive evidence” that members of the Ministry of Defence and Internal Security detained medical staff and “carried out a field execution” inside the hospital.

“The video, which was taken from surveillance cameras, provides further evidence of the involvement of transitional government forces in targeting medical staff and transforming Sweida National Hospital into a killing ground, field executions, and the liquidation of the wounded.”

Fighting broke out at Sweida National Hospital on the evening of July 15, after the collapse of the first short-lived ceasefire.

Mr Bahsas, a civil engineer by trade, became a first aid volunteer at the hospital during last month’s fierce sectarian violence between government troops and tribal militias on one side, and Druze gunmen on the other.

“They hit him on his head with the rifle,” Dr Omar Obeid, the president of the Sweida Medical Syndicate, told Al Arabiya, “and struck him with two bullets, killing him immediately”.

“He was wearing blue scrubs to help his people. The young man had come to help.”

Hospital staff said they were treating injured civilians and fighters from both sides when the assault began.

The mid-July clashes in the Druze-majority province of Sweida left at least 1,013 people dead, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Since hostilities between armed tribesmen and Druze militias broke out on June 12, Sweida has been under a government lockdown. The province relies on intermittent aid and suffers from limited electricity and dwindling supplies.

Several Druze residents of the province who spoke to The National say government troops, who were posted in an attempt to quell sectarian fighting between armed tribesmen and Druze militiamen, joined Bedouin troops in conducting summary executions of civilians and fighters alike.

The violence in Sweida has further alienated Syria’s Druze population from the central government, which continues to seek full control over the province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates that about 1,500 people have been killed on both sides, including more than 160 civilians, and the UN estimates that more than 190,000 people were displaced by last month’s fighting.

The violence has called into question the ability of the new regime to unite the country, with many Druze in Sweida expressing outrage at the authorities.

“We’ve been semi-autonomous since 2018 when Bashar Al Assad’s regime was in power,” said Kinaan Al Chacha, a volunteer aid worker in the province. “And we’ll stay that way after what happened last month, because now we know this government will never protect us.”

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5