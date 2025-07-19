Syria's Al Shara announces truce in Sweida where clashes marked 'dangerous turning point'

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara on Saturday said the violent clashes in the Druze heartland of Sweida over the past week constituted a "dangerous turning point" that was worsened by Israeli intervention.

In his first address since a ceasefire was announced in Sweida earlier in the day, Mr Al Shara said the violent clashes were "about to spiral out of control" had it not been for the intervention of Syrian forces.

Sectarian clashes left more than 700 people dead in the Druze-majority province of Sweida in about a week of violence which began with clashes between Bedouin fighters and Druze factions, before government forces became embroiled in the fighting.

"The recent events witnessed in Sweida have marked a dangerous turning point," the Syrian leader said as his seven-month rule witnessed several waves of bloody sectarian clashes.

On Wednesday, Israel launched a series of attacks against Syria, including striking the Ministry of Defence and the presidential palace, in what it claimed was an effort to protect the Druze community. But diplomats and analysts said its goal is to weaken the new Syrian authorities

“The Israeli intervention has renewed tensions and pushed the country into a dangerous phase that threatens its stability as a result of the blatant bombing of the south and government institutions in Damascus,” Mr Al Shara said, shortly after his office announced an "immediate ceasefire" in the southern province.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that dozens of Israeli citizens crossed the border with Syria into Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the occupied Golan Heights. It said the Israeli citizens used violence against Israeli forces trying to disperse a gathering in the area overnight.

US envoy to Damascus, Tom Barrack, early on Saturday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Syria. He also called on the Druze and Bedouin factions to put their weapons down.

Mr Al Shara thanked the US for its support and for "affirming its stance alongside Syria in these difficult circumstances".

He also vowed to protect minorities in the country. "The Syrian state is committed to protecting all minorities and communities in the country... We condemn all crimes committed" in Sweida, he said.

Armed men in front of a burning car near the site of clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribesmen in Sweida, southern Syria. Getty Images Members of Syria's security forces sit together in the back of a truck, amid fighting in Sweida. Reuters Smoke billows on the horizon during Israeli strikes near the city of Sweida. AFP Armed men sit in wait in Sweida. Reuters A member of Syria's security forces takes position in Sweida. AFP Syrian government soldiers pass a burning tank on the outskirts of Sweida city. Dozens of people were reported killed in the fighting. AP An injured man is carried away during clashes in an area between the villages of Mazraa and Walga, near the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. AFP Syrian government forces prepare to fire a rocket launcher near Sweida. Getty images Members of Syria's security forces look on as smoke billows from clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters, between Mazraa and Walga. AFP Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in an area between Mazraa and Walga. Israel said it was acting in defence of the Druze minority. AFP Syrian military police sent to the area. Government troops and auxiliary forces were among those killed in the fighting, said officials. EPA Syrian Red Crescent volunteers bring an injured man to Ezra Hospital, in southern Syria. AP

While the Syrian government announced an end to its military offensive in Sweida on Wednesday, sectarian violence erupted again on Friday as Bedouin clashed with Druze militia in the south-western region.

The country's interior ministry spokesperson said earlier on Saturday that internal security forces had begun deploying in Sweida.

Bloody week

The fighting, which began on Sunday as tit-for-tat attacks between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze militias, two long-standing rivals, quickly escalated into violence.

Government forces intervened to quell the clashes, but were accused of committing widespread abuses against the Druze. Israel also joined the fray, launching attacks on government forces, saying it was acting to protect the Druze.

Mr Al Shara said the recent withdrawal of government forces from Sweida led to "retaliatory attacks" against Sunni Bedouin tribes.

Inside Sweida, residents said a precarious calm had held throughout the day, despite fighting raging on the outskirts of the city and fears it could spread.

Many described harrowing scenes as they ventured back into the streets after days of confinement amid indiscriminate shelling, with bodies in the streets, burnt-out cars and looted homes.

The UN's migration agency said on Friday that nearly 80,000 people have been displaced by sectarian violence.

SPECS%3A%20Polestar%203 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELong-range%20dual%20motor%20with%20400V%20battery%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E360kW%20%2F%20483bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E840Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20628km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh360%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ASIAN%20RUGBY%20CHAMPIONSHIP%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EResults%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHong%20Kong%2052-5%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESouth%20Korea%2055-5%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EMalaysia%206-70%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3EUAE%2036-32%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFriday%2C%20June%2021%2C%207.30pm%20kick-off%3A%20UAE%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EAt%20The%20Sevens%2C%20Dubai%20(admission%20is%20free).%3Cbr%3ESaturday%3A%20Hong%20Kong%20v%20South%20Korea%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Cofe Year started: 2018 Based: UAE Employees: 80-100 Amount raised: $13m Investors: KISP ventures, Cedar Mundi, Towell Holding International, Takamul Capital, Dividend Gate Capital, Nizar AlNusif Sons Holding, Arab Investment Company and Al Imtiaz Investment Group

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A