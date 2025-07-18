'We fled a civil war': Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Sweida sectarian violence

Not a single civilian remained in Mazraa, a Druze-majority town in the western suburbs of Sweida in Syria, on Friday.

Thick black smoke billowed over the city as Bedouin fighters roamed the roads in cars and on scooters, after having effectively taken control of the town.

Torched and looted buildings stood silent watch over streets lined with charred vehicles.

One fighter, wearing a Lacoste cap, chanted “Allahu akbar” while standing behind a wall scrawled with graffiti reading “Druze pigs” and “Down with the collaborators”.

The Druze, a religious minority whose beliefs derive from a branch of Islam, also have communities in Lebanon and Israel. Israel has long portrayed itself as a protector of the Druze.

The renewed violence on the outskirts of Sweida erupted despite a fragile ceasefire reached on Wednesday, which halted four days of indiscriminate bloodshed in the Druze-majority city.

The fighting, which began on Sunday as tit-for-tat attacks between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze militias, two long-standing rivals, quickly escalated into widespread violence.

Government forces intervened to quell the clashes, but were accused of committing widespread abuses against the Druze. Israel also joined the fray, launching attacks on government forces, saying it was acting to protect the Druze.

A house wall in the town of Mazraa in the Sweida countryside, on which Bedouin fighters wrote: "The Druze are agents of Israel. The Druze do not represent Syria. " in southern Syria, after the tribes launched extensive military operations against Druze factions following the killing and displacement of Arab Bedouins from the Suwayda countryside by Druze factions on 18 July 2025. Several Bedouin tribes declared a general mobilization to fight against Druze factions after local Druze factions displaced Bedouin families and killed dozens of them. EPA / AHMAD FALLAHA

A ceasefire reached on Wednesday had raised hopes for a return to calm after days of mayhem.

But the respite was short lived. Hours after the ceasefire was agreed, Druze militiamen launched retaliatory attacks on Sunni Bedouin communities, according to Syria’s state news agency, Sana, which condemned what it called “violations” against local Bedouin tribes.

Sectarian clashes reignited. On Thursday night, Bedouin tribes advanced towards the city of Sweida and set fire to properties in Druze-majority villages in the western suburbs of the regional capital, including Mazraa.

Fierce fighting continued on Friday in the nearby village of Walgha, pitting Druze militia factions against Bedouin tribes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said no casualties had been reported so far from the renewed fighting.

There was no presence of Syrian government forces in Mazraa, after they withdrew from Sweida province following the ceasefire.

Security General convoys were seen on Friday driving in Deraa province, located east of Sweida, but did not enter the area.

At least 594 people have been killed in Sweida province in the recent violence, including civilians and fighters from Bedouin groups, Druze militias and government forces, SOHR said on Thursday evening.

The monitor said 300 members of the Druze religious minority were killed, including 146 fighters and 154 civilians. At least 257 government personnel and 18 Bedouin fighters were also killed, while three Bedouin civilians were executed by Druze fighters, SOHR added.

The UN's migration agency said on Friday that nearly 80,000 people have been displaced by sectarian violence.

Civilians bearing the brunt

Civilians from both sides have been bearing the brunt of the vicious violence.

Inside Sweida, residents said a precarious calm had held throughout the day, despite fighting raging on the outskirts of the city and fears it could spread further.

Many described harrowing scenes as they ventured back into the streets after days of confinement amid indiscriminate shelling, with bodies lying in the streets, torched cars and looted homes.

Ramzi, who had evacuated to a safer area in the southern part of the province before fighting resumed, said he returned on Friday morning to find his home looted.

“They stole everything. Everything,” he said.

Locals, speaking to The National by phone under pseudonyms for security reasons, said the city was completely sealed off.

“Sweida is under siege,” said Cham, adding that they only had some flour and vegetables left and were running low on infant formula.

Amid the escalating humanitarian crisis, the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management announced on Friday the creation of a joint operations room to co-ordinate relief, evacuation and ambulance services. It said hundreds of families had been evacuated to safer areas.

A dozens of kilometres from Sweida, in the town of Busra Al Harir, in neighbouring Deraa province, many displaced Bedouin families were seen camping in the open on Thursday.

Families said they fled out of fear of reprisals by Druze factions in Sweida.

Among them was Jumaa Al Khalaf, 70, who fled his village. “We were displaced because Druze fighters told us, that if they find us, they will kill us,” he said.

“We ask the authorities to hear our voice. We need aid. We need tarpaulins, we need tents,” Mr Al Khalaf said.

“We fled a civil war. We are with none of the sides. We've been here for about 15 years, just trying to make a living.”

