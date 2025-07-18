Syria denies sending troops back to Sweida as clashes resume

Syria on Friday denied its security forces were returning to the southern Druze-majority city of Sweida, after reports quoted officials as saying troops were being sent to ensure stability and protect state institutions.

The reports circulated by media outlets are inaccurate, Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddine Al Baba said. "We categorically deny the veracity of what was published, holding the media responsible for transmitting unreliable information," Syria's state news agency Sana quoted him as saying.

He added that government forces were "in a normal state of readiness, with no movement or deployment in the Sweida governorate so far".

His statement followed reports by Reuters and AP that troops were returning to the area, as clashes between the Druze minority and Bedouin tribes continued despite a ceasefire. A witness in the city of Deraa, about 90km west of Sweida, told The National that large convoys of troops passed through the area en route to the province, before turning back.

The confusion was compounded by reports in Israeli media that said Israel had agreed to allow Syrian security forces to enter the Sweida area for the next 48 hours as a result of the instability.

Sweida has faced days of bloodshed since fighting broke out between armed Druze fighters and Bedouin tribesmen. The violence led Syrian government forces to intervene, raising fears of broader instability in the country’s post-war transition. Israel launched air strikes on Syria, saying it was acting in support of the Druze, who also have a presence in Israel.

Syrian government forces then largely withdrew from Sweida on Thursday, but clashes resumed hours later between Bedouin fighters and the Druze.

Sana said Israel carried out another air strike near Sweida late on Thursday night, though Israel denied the report. Washington said it did not support Israel's attacks and had made clear its "displeasure". Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara accused Israel of trying to fragment his country.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the US was actively engaging all constituencies involved in Syria. It called on the Syrian government to lead the path forward.

"Regarding Israel's intervention and activity ... the United States did not support recent Israeli strikes," she said. "We are engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states."

Syrians have their say on deadly clashes and Israeli strikes

Ms Bruce declined to say whether Washington supports Israel carrying out such military operations when it deems necessary.

"I won't speak to future conversations or past ones. What we're dealing with now is this particular episode, what was required, and I think we've been very clear about our displeasure, certainly that the President has, and we've worked very quickly to have it stopped," she said.

A four-day offensive in Sweida by elite Syrian government forces, including sniper units, night mission brigades and allied militias, has shattered the city. More than 500 people, including civilians and fighters from the Druze and Bedouin tribes, as well as members of Syria's security forces, have been killed, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

But on Thursday a ceasefire was announced involving some but not all representatives of the Druze community, and government troops and allied militias began withdrawing in the face of Israeli and US pressure.

The Syrian presidency however soon accused Druze fighters in Sweida of violating the ceasefire. In a statement, it said "outlaw forces" were violating the deal through "horrific violence" against civilians.

Syria's President addresses Sweida unrest and Israeli attacks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said there had been an attempt to "sabotage the ceasefire that was achieved yesterday with the contributions of our country". He also said Israel had shown once again that it did not want peace or stability in Syria.

"Israel, using the Druze as an excuse, has expanded its banditry to Syria," he said. He called Israel a "lawless, rule-breaking, unprincipled, spoiled, pampered, and bloodthirsty terrorist state".

Joint Gulf-Arab-Turkish statement

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt issued a joint statement reaffirming support for Syria's "security, unity, stability and sovereignty", and rejecting all foreign interference in its affairs.

They welcomed the agreement reached to end the crisis in Sweida and emphasised the necessity of its implementation to protect Syria and its unity.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also welcomed in a call with Mr Al Shara the measures taken by Damascus to contain the recent events.

Israel strikes Syria's Defence Ministry HQ in Damascus

Addressing Syrians on Thursday, Mr Al Shara accused Israel of seeking to "dismantle the unity of our people".

He said Israel had "consistently targeted our stability and created discord among us since the fall of the former regime".

Mr Al Shara, commander of an Al Qaeda faction before cutting ties with the group in 2016, said protecting Druze citizens and their rights was "our priority", and he rejected any attempt to drag them into the hands of an "external party".

He also vowed to hold to account those who committed violations against "our Druze people".

But the Druze's spiritual leadership in Syria, led by Hikmat Al Hijri, has been critical of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the splinter group of Al Qaeda that formed the new Syrian government under Mr Al Shara last year after ousting former president Bashar Al Assad.

Mr Al Hijri, previously a key figure in a civil disobedience movement against the Assad regime, has labelled the new government extremist and anti-democratic. Mr Al Hijri said he was not part of the ceasefire deal with government troops.

Many Druze have opposed attempts by the government to station security forces from outside the area in Sweida, saying such personnel should be drawn from the local population.

Sweida is home to most of Syria's registered 800,000 Druze. But many have left, particularly during the country's 13-year civil war, with about 270,000 remaining in the province.

