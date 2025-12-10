SDF, Sweida and Israel key challenges to Syria's stability in 2026, experts say

Syria faces growing obstacles to stabilising its fragmented political landscape, experts said on Wednesday, as governance disputes in the Kurdish-led north-east, Druze unrest in Sweida and rising tension with Israel converge in a trio of existential challenges.

The experts, speaking at the Middle East Institute in Washington, warned that without progress on each front, President Ahmad Al Shara’s transitional government will struggle to consolidate control.

Charles Lister, senior fellow at MEI, said the trajectory of Damascus hinges almost entirely on how those three issues evolve over the next 12 months.

“Ultimately, it still comes down to these thorny issues, which are existential for the transition in Syria – the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces], Sweida and Israel,” he said. “If those three issues are not resolved in 2026, Syria will be in a much trickier place than it is right now, especially the Israel one, which is heading in very dangerous directions, with ministers now saying publicly we’re heading towards war.”

Replay: The new Syria: one year on from Assad's fall 02:35

The warning comes amid rising volatility along the Israeli-Syrian frontier. Israel has carried out repeated incursions into Syrian territory since the toppling of long-time ruler Bashar Al Assad a year ago, as well as carrying out bombings, and has said it wants a demilitarised zone in the country's south.

Mr Al Shara warned on Saturday that Israel's demand for a demilitarised zone in southern Syria would endanger his country and called for Israel to respect a 1974 disengagement agreement.

US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for a security pact between Israel and Syria, told Israel last week to avoid destabilising Syria and its new leadership.

Exchanges of fire and increasingly belligerent rhetoric from senior Israeli officials have stirred fears of a broader confrontation – one that could not only undermine Damascus’s fragile hold at home but also disrupt diplomatic groundwork for political negotiations.

Barbara Leaf, former US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, described 2026 as “the critical year” for addressing Syria’s most destabilising pressures.

“The Israelis have got to be corralled into doing a proper security framework with Damascus, lest they really destabilise the country,” she said. “And then comes the integration piece with Sweida and the north-east right behind it.”

SDF concerns

Armed members of the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) military police take part in a demonstration under the banner “With our will, we will protect our revolution”, in Qamishli, Syria, September 17, 2025. REUTERS / Orhan Qereman

But progress on those fronts appears distant. Former US ambassador to Syria Robert Ford said the stalemate between Damascus and the Kurdish-dominated autonomous administration in the north-east highlights the obstacles ahead.

The SDF and Damascus agreed in March to integrate the Kurdish-led force into Syria’s national army, a key step towards unifying the country’s fractured security landscape.

Syrian authorities have long said that the SDF has failed to take steps to implement the March 10 agreement to integrate the group into state institutions.

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper, who addressed the event virtually, noted that Washington “stands ready to support” continuing talks, including through recent engagements in Damascus.

“SDF's successful integration with the Syrian government forces will lead to a more predictable and stable security environment,” he said.

Mr Ford argued that he does not see how Damascus and the autonomous administration are “going to come to an agreement”.

“It’s not moving, and Turkey is certainly not going to be the mediator,” he said.

He said Washington will need a deeper diplomatic footprint if it expects to influence outcomes.

“There’s really only one country I could imagine that would be the mediator. It’s obvious, but you can’t do that with periodic visits, where you drop in,” he said. “You need staff on the ground, both in Hasakah and Raqqa, where the autonomous administration institutions are, and also in Damascus, all communicating with each other and with Washington.”

Sweida’s towns remain empty as displaced refuse to return 02:42

Ms Leaf echoed that view, saying Washington needs a “platform for our presence”. That, she added, “is the US Embassy. We should not dither around for a year or let it fall into the clutches of people who are looking at it only through the security prism.”

Mr Lister said US diplomacy must also push the SDF and the government to abandon the notion that time is on their side.

“The north-east is not in a great place, and the situation in Sweida is very untenable right now,” he said, citing spikes of violence in coastal regions in March and in Sweida in July. “Fundamentally, both were driven by politics, not sect.”

He added that US officials increasingly believe elements within the SDF are obstructing the implementation of understandings reached with Damascus.

“To be blunt, the SDF has been digging tunnels in every single urban centre of north-east Syria for the last nine months,” said Mr Lister. “The message that sends when you then send a delegation to Damascus to negotiate your integration is confusing, to say the least.”

Such actions, he added, underscore the political drift that could define Syria’s next year unless the country’s rival power centres, and their foreign backers, begin treating 2026 as a deadline rather than another year for delay.

In early November, an MEI delegation led by retired Gen Joseph Votel visited Damascus to meet senior government officials and observe conditions in post-Assad Syria. The delegation said the Syrians had acknowledged that only the US — either directly via pressure from Central Command or from the Trump White House — has the "necessary leverage to drive a final agreement with the SDF".

Saturday's results West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton

Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Brighton 0-2 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Everton 0-2 Norwich City

Watford 0-3 Burnley Manchester City v Chelsea, 9.30pm

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

if you go

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eamana%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Farra%20and%20Ziad%20Aboujeb%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERegulator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDFSA%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinancial%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E85%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf-funded%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Mamo Year it started: 2019 Founders: Imad Gharazeddine, Asim Janjua Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 28 Sector: Financial services Investment: $9.5m Funding stage: Pre-Series A Investors: Global Ventures, GFC, 4DX Ventures, AlRajhi Partners, Olive Tree Capital, and prominent Silicon Valley investors.

INFO Visit www.wtatennis.com for more information

The biog Name: Gul Raziq From: Charsadda, Pakistan Family: Wife and six children Favourite holes at Al Ghazal: 15 and 8 Golf Handicap: 6 Childhood sport: cricket

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)