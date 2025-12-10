SDF, Sweida and Israel key challenges to Syria's stability in 2026, experts say

Syria faces growing obstacles to stabilising its fragmented political landscape, experts said on Wednesday, as governance disputes in the Kurdish-led north-east, Druze unrest in Sweida and rising tension with Israel converge in a trio of existential challenges.
The experts, speaking at the Middle East Institute in Washington, warned that without progress on each front, President Ahmad Al Shara’s transitional government will struggle to consolidate control.
Charles Lister, senior fellow at MEI, said the trajectory of Damascus hinges almost entirely on how those three issues evolve over the next 12 months.
“Ultimately, it still comes down to these thorny issues, which are existential for the transition in Syria – the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces], Sweida and Israel,” he said. “If those three issues are not resolved in 2026, Syria will be in a much trickier place than it is right now, especially the Israel one, which is heading in very dangerous directions, with ministers now saying publicly we’re heading towards war.”
The warning comes amid rising volatility along the Israeli-Syrian frontier. Israel has carried out repeated incursions into Syrian territory since the toppling of long-time ruler Bashar Al Assad a year ago, as well as carrying out bombings, and has said it wants a demilitarised zone in the country's south.
Mr Al Shara warned on Saturday that Israel's demand for a demilitarised zone in southern Syria would endanger his country and called for Israel to respect a 1974 disengagement agreement.
US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for a security pact between Israel and Syria, told Israel last week to avoid destabilising Syria and its new leadership.
Exchanges of fire and increasingly belligerent rhetoric from senior Israeli officials have stirred fears of a broader confrontation – one that could not only undermine Damascus’s fragile hold at home but also disrupt diplomatic groundwork for political negotiations.
Barbara Leaf, former US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, described 2026 as “the critical year” for addressing Syria’s most destabilising pressures.
“The Israelis have got to be corralled into doing a proper security framework with Damascus, lest they really destabilise the country,” she said. “And then comes the integration piece with Sweida and the north-east right behind it.”
SDF concerns
But progress on those fronts appears distant. Former US ambassador to Syria Robert Ford said the stalemate between Damascus and the Kurdish-dominated autonomous administration in the north-east highlights the obstacles ahead.
The SDF and Damascus agreed in March to integrate the Kurdish-led force into Syria’s national army, a key step towards unifying the country’s fractured security landscape.
Syrian authorities have long said that the SDF has failed to take steps to implement the March 10 agreement to integrate the group into state institutions.
US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper, who addressed the event virtually, noted that Washington “stands ready to support” continuing talks, including through recent engagements in Damascus.
“SDF's successful integration with the Syrian government forces will lead to a more predictable and stable security environment,” he said.
Mr Ford argued that he does not see how Damascus and the autonomous administration are “going to come to an agreement”.
“It’s not moving, and Turkey is certainly not going to be the mediator,” he said.
He said Washington will need a deeper diplomatic footprint if it expects to influence outcomes.
“There’s really only one country I could imagine that would be the mediator. It’s obvious, but you can’t do that with periodic visits, where you drop in,” he said. “You need staff on the ground, both in Hasakah and Raqqa, where the autonomous administration institutions are, and also in Damascus, all communicating with each other and with Washington.”
Ms Leaf echoed that view, saying Washington needs a “platform for our presence”. That, she added, “is the US Embassy. We should not dither around for a year or let it fall into the clutches of people who are looking at it only through the security prism.”
Mr Lister said US diplomacy must also push the SDF and the government to abandon the notion that time is on their side.
“The north-east is not in a great place, and the situation in Sweida is very untenable right now,” he said, citing spikes of violence in coastal regions in March and in Sweida in July. “Fundamentally, both were driven by politics, not sect.”
He added that US officials increasingly believe elements within the SDF are obstructing the implementation of understandings reached with Damascus.
“To be blunt, the SDF has been digging tunnels in every single urban centre of north-east Syria for the last nine months,” said Mr Lister. “The message that sends when you then send a delegation to Damascus to negotiate your integration is confusing, to say the least.”
Such actions, he added, underscore the political drift that could define Syria’s next year unless the country’s rival power centres, and their foreign backers, begin treating 2026 as a deadline rather than another year for delay.
In early November, an MEI delegation led by retired Gen Joseph Votel visited Damascus to meet senior government officials and observe conditions in post-Assad Syria. The delegation said the Syrians had acknowledged that only the US — either directly via pressure from Central Command or from the Trump White House — has the "necessary leverage to drive a final agreement with the SDF".
Saturday's results
West Ham 2-3 Tottenham
Arsenal 2-2 Southampton
Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves
Brighton 0-2 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Everton 0-2 Norwich City
Watford 0-3 Burnley
Manchester City v Chelsea, 9.30pm
Sole survivors
- Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off
- George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane
- Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.
- Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.
Jewel of the Expo 2020
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas
550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome
724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses
Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa
Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site
The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants
Al Wasl means connection in Arabic
World’s largest 360-degree projection surface
if you go
The Little Things
Directed by: John Lee Hancock
Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto
Four stars
Trump v Khan
2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US
2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks
2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit
2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace”
2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency
July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person”
Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”.
Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”
Who's who in Yemen conflict
Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government
Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council
Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south
Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory
COMPANY PROFILE
Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi
Total funding: Self funded
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Test
Director: S Sashikanth
Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan
Star rating: 2/5
'Laal Kaptaan'
Director: Navdeep Singh
Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain
Rating: 2/5
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
In-demand jobs and monthly salaries
- Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000
- Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000
- Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
- Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000
- HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
- Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000
- Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000
- Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
- Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000
- Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000
- Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000
- Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500
- Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000
- Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eamana%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Farra%20and%20Ziad%20Aboujeb%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERegulator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDFSA%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinancial%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E85%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf-funded%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Mamo Year it started: 2019 Founders: Imad Gharazeddine, Asim Janjua Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 28 Sector: Financial services Investment: $9.5m Funding stage: Pre-Series A Investors: Global Ventures, GFC, 4DX Ventures, AlRajhi Partners, Olive Tree Capital, and prominent Silicon Valley investors.
The biog
Name: Gul Raziq
From: Charsadda, Pakistan
Family: Wife and six children
Favourite holes at Al Ghazal: 15 and 8
Golf Handicap: 6
Childhood sport: cricket
LA LIGA FIXTURES
Thursday (All UAE kick-off times)
Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight)
Friday
Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm)
Valencia v Levante (midnight)
Saturday
Espanyol v Alaves (4pm)
Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm)
Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm)
Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight)
Sunday
Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm)
Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm)
Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”