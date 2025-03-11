Arab countries welcome deal to integrate SDF into Syrian state institutions

Arab countries on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a deal to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria's state institutions, describing it a crucial step towards strengthening security in the country.

Syria's interim government reached a landmark deal with the SDF, the presidency announced on Monday evening, agreeing to guarantee the citizenship rights of the Kurdish people in Syria, a ceasefire on all Syrian territories and cementing the rights of all Syrians to representation and participation in the political process. They also agreed to integrate all civil and military institutions in north-east Syria into the state by the end of the year, bringing most of Syria under government control.

Saudi Arabia lauded the signing of the agreement and commended “measures taken by the Syrian leadership to preserve civil peace in Syria”, a statement posted by the kingdom's foreign ministry on X said. “The Kingdom reiterates its full support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

The Qatari foreign ministry said: “This agreement represents an important step towards strengthening civil peace, enhancing security and stability, and building a state of institutions and law. The stability and prosperity of Syria requires the state to monopolise weapons in a single army that represents all Syrian components, in a way that ensures the preservation of the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.”

Kuwait issued a similar statement, highlighting the importance of the deal in rebuilding Syrian state institutions and enhancing security as well as stability.

The Jordanian foreign ministry heralded the development as an “important step towards rebuilding Syria on the foundations that guarantee its unity, sovereignty and stability, preserve its security, rid it of terrorism, and protect the rights of all the sons of the brotherly Syrian people”. The ministry's spokesman, Dr Sufian Qudah, affirmed Jordan's support for “sisterly Syria”.

The deal was signed by Syrian leader Ahmad Al Shara and the head of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, who described it as a “real opportunity to build a new Syria”.

“We are committed to building a better future that guarantees the rights of all Syrians and fulfils their aspirations for peace and dignity,” he posted on X.

The SDF, founded in 2015 with US support, controls parts of north-east Syria and was crucial in wresting the country from ISIS control in 2019. The militia is made up of mostly Kurdish fighters from the Kurdish Protection Units (YPG), linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a separatist group that Turkey, the EU and the US have designated as a terrorist organisation.

Syrian state media published photos showing large gatherings of residents celebrating the agreement and chanting support for the government, which has vowed to bring about national unity.

The deal comes after days of bloody clashes in the coastal areas of the country between pro-government security forces and opposing armed groups, who Damascus accused of being loyal to the former regime. At least 1,300 people, including 800 civilians, most of them Alawites, have been killed in Syria since Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in the UK.

Syrian state media reported multiple Israeli air strikes in the southern province of Deraa on Monday night. “The Israeli occupation aircraft carried out several strikes on the surroundings of the towns of Jbab and Izraa in the north of Deraa,” the Sana state news agency said. The UK-based war monitor said Israeli aircraft carried out 17 strikes, targeting several positions of the former Syrian army.

The Israeli army on Tuesday said it targeted military headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment overnight in southern Syria.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said southern Syria must be completely demilitarised, warning his government would not accept the presence of forces belonging to the new authorities near its territory. Israeli forces have also entered a UN-patrolled buffer zone near the occupied Golan Heights since former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad was ousted in December.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Banned items Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include: Drones

Animals

Fireworks/ flares

Radios or power banks

Laser pointers

Glass

Selfie sticks/ umbrellas

Sharp objects

Political flags or banners

Bikes, skateboards or scooters

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E153hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E200Nm%20at%204%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6.3L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh106%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour Calendar 2018/19 July 29: OTA Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan Sep 22-23: LA Convention Centre in Los Angeles, US Nov 16-18: Carioca Arena Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Feb 7-9: Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE Mar 9-10: Copper Box Arena in London, UK

Analysis Members of Syria's Alawite minority community face threat in their heartland after one of the deadliest days in country’s recent history. Read more

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Barcelona v Real Madrid, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100 ) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon