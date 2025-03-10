Syrian army forces head to villages in Latakia and on the coast with heavy weapons to battle fighters linked to ousted leader Bashar Al Assad. Getty Images
Syrian army forces head to villages in Latakia and on the coast with heavy weapons to battle fighters linked to ousted leader Bashar Al Assad. Getty Images

News

MENA

Lebanon fears sectarian violence as 10,000 Syrian Alawites flee across border

State troops have set up a security belt around a predominantly Alawite area in the north, security sources say

Mohamad Ali Harisi
Mohamad Ali Harisi

March 10, 2025