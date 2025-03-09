More than 1,000 killed, mostly civilians, on Syrian coast in deadliest violence since the regime's fall

More than 1,000 people, including 745 mostly Alawite civilians, were killed in clashes between Syrian security forces and remnants linked to ousted President Bashar al-Assad, and a wave of sectarian-fuelled revenge killings across the coastal area, a war monitor said on Saturday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that in addition to civilian casualties, 125 members of the government’s security forces and 148 pro Assad fighters have been killed since Thursday, when Assad loyalists launched an unprecedented attack on security points in Latakia province, the heartland of the Alawite minority to which Mr al Assad belongs.

It added that electricity and drinking water have been cut off in large parts of rural Latakia for the second day in a row, disrupting communications in some areas.

This marks the deadliest violence since Islamist-led rebels toppled the Assad regime in a lightning offensive in December, and one of the most serious challenges yet to Syria’s new administration which promised stability after 14 years of civil war. Official figures have yet to be released.

Syria's state news agency, citing a Defense Ministry official, said Syrian government forces have reclaimed most of the area from Assad loyalists. It said authorities have closed all roads leading to the coastal region “to prevent violations and gradually restore stability.”

An emergency committee has been formed to “monitor violations” of the command's instructions and refer perpetrators to the military court, it added.

On Saturday, Syria's President Ahmad al Shara called for militias linked to the ousted Assad regime to surrender immediately. “You attacked all Syrians and made an unforgivable mistake. The riposte has come, and you have not been able to withstand it,” he said.

The violence sparked international condemnation. In a statement, the EU said it “strongly condemns the recent attacks, reportedly by pro-Assad elements, on interim government forces in the coastal areas of Syria and all violence against civilians,” while also calling on “all external actors to fully respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.”

France’s foreign ministry on Saturday urged Syria's new authorities “to ensure that independent investigations can shed light on these crimes and that the perpetrators are held accountable,” while condemning the targeting of “civilians because of their faith.”

Revenge killings

The attack launched by pro-Assad fighters on Thursday in the Latakia province, which appeared to be the most co-ordinated assault on the new security forces yet, killed dozens and triggered a wave of revenge killings on the Alawite coast.

Such retaliation has been feared by the Alawite community since the regime's fall. “They're going after us just because we're Alawite. Most of us weren’t even supporters of the regime – we don’t even know who or what the authorities are looking for,” an Alawite in Damascus with family on the coast told The National. "Nowhere is safe for Alawites now," they added.

On Saturday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), another war monitor, said it had documented several operations by Syrian security forces in rural areas of Latakia, Tartous and Hama, including “house raids, direct targeting of civilians, and large-scale field executions of men and young adults over the age of 18, without any clear distinction between civilians and combatants.”

Graphic videos have emerged showing the mass killing of men of all ages in civilian clothes, as well as scenes of humiliation, which The National could not independently verify.

“I don't even know if my friends' family in Baniyas and Jableh are still alive,” a second Alawite resident in Damascus told The National, referring to two towns on the coast where violence has erupted. “I can't even reach out to them because all communication networks are down – maybe they're alive, maybe they're not,” they added.

