Members of the Syrian security forces prepare to depart from Al Mastumah on March 6, 2025, for the coastal cities to reinforce government troops in clashes with militants loyal to Assad. AFP
Members of the Syrian security forces prepare to depart from Al Mastumah on March 6, 2025, for the coastal cities to reinforce government troops in clashes with militants loyal to Assad. AFP

News

MENA

More than 70 dead in Syria clashes between HTS forces and pro-Assad militias

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says dozens more wounded in the fighting

The National

March 07, 2025