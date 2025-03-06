Syrian government fighters quell southern militia after heavy clashes

Troops allied to Syria's new government forced fighters loyal to a local warlord to surrender on Thursday after heavy fighting in the southern town of Sanamin. They also continued an attack in the coastal city of Latakia, where two of their members were reportedly killed by loyalists of the former regime, officials and residents told <i>The National</i>. The clashes are part of the government's campaign to quell opposition from armed groups outside the coalition led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) that toppled the dictator Bashar Al Assad in December. A security official in southern Syria said dozens of the warlord Mohammad Al Humaid’s men surrendered after two days of heavy fighting in their stronghold in the western sector of Sanamin, a town in Deraa province, although their leader escaped. Mr Al Humaid had carved out a degree of independence under the Assad regime and resisted calls to disarm by the new HTS-led government. His fighters have clashed repeatedly with HTS forces in the past two months. In Latakia, government forces continued a siege for a second day in the Daatour district, where residents are predominantly from the Alawite sect to which the former dictator belongs. Interior Ministry personnel and auxiliaries allied with HTS entered the district, which is on the northern edge of the mostly Sunni city, after two members of a new government security force were killed. The ministry said on Tuesday that the attackers were from Assad loyalist militias, known as shabiha, and were traced to Daatour. “They are blasting with missiles any building in Daatour where they suspect there are shabiha,” a resident of an adjacent district, who requested anonymity, told <i>The National </i>on Thursday. Another source in Latakia, who works with HTS, said that the weapons supply line to Daatour from the nearby Alawite Mountains had been cut and that new HTS recruits from Latakia had joined the operation in the district. “There is no option except to respond forcefully” to the killing of the two men, he said. Videos on social media purportedly showed HTS-aligned gunmen on lorries inside Daatour. There were no immediate reports of casualties on Thursday. Fifteen people have been killed in the violence so far, including civilians. The clashes raise concerns about increasing sectarian violence in the religiously and ethnically diverse country after nearly 14 years of civil war, as the new government under HTS, a group formerly linked to al Qaeda, seeks to bring all armed factions in Syrian under the control of Damascus. Government forces on Thursday imposed a “security cordon” around two villages in the Latakia countryside aimed at surrounding “regime remnants and outlaws”, the state news agency Sana reported, citing a security official. Latakia has large Alawite districts largely populated by former members of the Assad-era security apparatus or the bureaucracy, part of a six-decade minority-rule system in Sunni-majority Syria. That started when largely Alawite officers took power in a 1963 coup, and ended when rebel groups led by HTS forced Mrt Assad to flee the country in early December. Over the last three months, dozens of Alawites suspected of links to the past regime have been killed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/26/fears-of-sectarian-violence-reigniting-in-syria-as-dozens-of-alawites-and-hts-fighters-reportedly-killed/" target="_blank">revenge attacks</a>. They have been concentrated in the central governorate of Homs and in the countryside of the adjacent province of Hama, where eight people died in tit-for-tat sectarian killings last week. Ahmad Al Shara, the country’s new leader, has promised elections after a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/03/syrias-leader-al-shara-sets-process-in-motion-for-political-transition/" target="_blank"> transitional </a>period expected to last several years. But events in the last three months have put the country’s Sunni majority in the ascendancy, and the Alawites have lost their near-monopoly on the security sector and managerial positions in government. But unease about the new order has also contributed to violence between HTS and its allied forces and members of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/02/druze-syria-israel-hts/" target="_blank">Druze</a> and Kurdish minorities. The government has not commented on the campaign in Latakia city since announcing the killing of the two security personnel on Wednesday. They belonged to a force under the Defence Ministry, which is headed by Murhaf Abu Qasra, a major figure in HTS.