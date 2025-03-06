Forces allied to Syria's new government gather in the southern town of Sanamin, in Deraa province. AFP
Forces allied to Syria's new government gather in the southern town of Sanamin, in Deraa province. AFP

News

MENA

Syrian government fighters quell southern militia after heavy clashes

Government forces also continue siege of district in Latakia after killing of two members of new Defence Ministry unit

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis

March 06, 2025