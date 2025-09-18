Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara is expected to attend the UN General Assembly. Photo: Office of the Syrian Presidency
Syria's Ahmad Al Shara says Israel talks could bring results 'in coming days'

Foreign Minister Al Shibani reportedly set to travel to Washington this week

The National

September 18, 2025

Negotiations with Israel to reach a security pact could bring results “in the coming days”, Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara has said.

He told reporters in Damascus the pact was a “necessity” and that it would need to respect Syria’s airspace and territorial unity, and be monitored by the UN.

Syria and Israel are in talks that Damascus hopes will secure a halt to Israeli air strikes and the withdrawal of troops that have pushed into the south of the country.

Mr Al Shara, in a briefing with journalists before an expected trip to New York for the UN General Assembly, said the US was mediating the talks but not pressuring Syria to sign a deal.

US senator Lindsey Graham was quoted by Axios as saying that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani will meet legislators in Washington this week to discuss the lifting of remaining American sanctions on Syria. Mr Graham said he would support the move if Damascus made progress on the Israeli security deal and joined a coalition against ISIS.

Mr Shibani's visit would be the first by a Syrian Foreign Minister to Washington in more than 25 years.

Mr Al Shara said Israel had carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Syria and conducted more than 400 ground incursions since December 8, when the rebel offensive he led toppled former Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad.

Mr Al Shara said Israel’s actions were contradictory to the American policy of a stable and unified Syria, and were “very dangerous”.

He said Damascus was seeking a deal similar to a 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria that created a demilitarised zone between the two countries.

Mr Al Shara added that Syria sought the withdrawal of Israeli troops but that Israel wanted to remain at strategic locations it seized after December 8, including Mount Hermon. Israeli ministers have said that Israel intends to keep control of the sites.

If the security pact succeeds, other agreements could be reached, Mr Al Shara said. He did not provide details, but said a peace agreement or normalisation deal like the Abraham Accords was not currently on the table.

He also said it was too early to discuss the fate of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights because it was “a big deal”.

“It’s a difficult case – you have negotiations between a Damascene and a Jew,” Mr Al Shara told reporters.

He also said Syria and Israel had been just “four to five days” away from reaching the basis of a security pact in July, but that developments in the southern province of Sweida had derailed those discussions.

Syrian troops were sent to Sweida in July to quell fighting between Druze armed factions and Bedouin fighters. But the violence worsened, with forces accused of execution-style killings and Israel launching air strikes in the province, plus the Defence Ministry and presidential palace in Damascus.

Mr Al Shara on Wednesday described the strikes near the presidential palace as “not a message, but a declaration of war”, and said Syria had refrained from responding militarily to preserve the negotiations.

Updated: September 18, 2025, 8:06 AM
