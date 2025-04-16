Barbara Leaf, former US assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, was among the first western officials to meet the new Syrian leader after he came to power. CNP
Barbara Leaf, former US assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, was among the first western officials to meet the new Syrian leader after he came to power. CNP

News

MENA

Syria's challenges will show Al Shara's 'real colours', says Barbara Leaf

Barbara Leaf, who served as US assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, says transparency and accountability will be essential

Aveen Karim
Aveen Karim
Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

April 16, 2025