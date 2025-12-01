US envoy Tom Barrack tells Iraqi Prime Minister of 'essential' role Baghdad can play in regional growth

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Sunday received US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and discussed ways Baghdad can bolster support for stability in Damascus while strengthening its own stance in the region.

The visit comes amid post-election political wrangling to form a new Iraqi government and as the ruling factions discuss Mr Al Sudani's replacement - though he seeks a second term. Last month's parliamentary election saw Iran-aligned factions gain or strengthen their position within the political system. Baghdad has for years been balancing its ties to Tehran and Washington.

The meeting "reviewed mutual perspectives on preventing any further escalation in the region" by "supporting the diplomatic track to resolve disputes, and setting the region on a path of cooperation, economic growth, and long-term stability," a statement by Mr Al Sudani's said.

Mr Barrack emphasised the "constructive and essential role" that Iraq plays in achieving the "shared objectives," it added.

The visit comes days after an attack on the Khor Mor gasfield in the Kurdistan Region halted production and saw blackouts across Kurdish cities. The attack was blamed by Kurdish authorities on Iran-backed militia groups, though they denied any involvement. The US embassy called on Baghdad to hold the perpetrators accountable and said Washington was "prepared to lend support to efforts to protect this critical infrastructure."

The US envoy, who is also ambassador to Turkey, has been heavily involved in regional files beyond his mandate. Mr Barrack has been vocal about Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and the disarmament process under way as part of a fragile ceasefire with Israel, often criticising the Lebanese government for the perceived lack of progress.

The region is reeling from two years of war in Gaza that dragged in Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah, the Houthis and to a lesser extent, militia groups in Iraq. However, the groups remained on the sidelines of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

This month also marks a year since the fall of the former Assad regime in Syria that saw the rise of the government led by Ahmad Al Shara, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate who was a wanted man in Iraq. Baghdad and Damascus have since recalibrated ties and have shown openness towards Mr Al Shara's rule.

Mr Al Sudani and Mr Barrack "discussed practical means through which Iraq can continue supporting Syria's stability, security, prosperity, and economic recovery, while simultaneously enhancing Iraq's own stability and prosperity," the statement said.

Shiite-majority Iraq has called for an inclusive political process in Syria, expressed concern over the danger posed by a resurgent ISIS and demanded protection for religious and ethnic minorities and Shiite shrines.

Mr Al Shara's past as a fighter in Iraq, where he was imprisoned by US forces after the 2003 invasion, has caused controversy in Baghdad. However, ties have gradually been established between Baghdad and Damascus, with several high-level meetings to discuss ways to increase co-operation and strengthen ties.

In mid-2014, ISIS controlled large parts of northern and western Iraq along with areas of Syria, unleashing a devastating war for nearly four years and declaring an “Islamic Caliphate”. It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries.

During his visit to the US last month, Mr Al Shara announced his commitment and readiness to join the US-led global coalition against ISIS alongside 89 other countries.

The US has also said its troops will continue operating from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq until next year to support operations against extremists in neighbouring Syria. An agreement from last year between the US and Iraq had stipulated that troops must leave Iraq.

Washington appears to be showing renewed interest in Iraq under the current administration, with US President Donald Trump recently appointing an envoy, Mark Savaya, who is expected to be visiting the country soon.

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

What is a rare disease? A rare disease is classified as one that affects a small percentage of the population. More than 7,000 diseases are identified as rare and most are genetic in origin. More than 75 per cent of rare genetic diseases affect children. Collectively rare diseases affect 1 in 17 people, or more than 400 million people worldwide. Very few have any available treatment and most patients struggle with numerous health challenges and life-long ailments that can go undiagnosed for years due to lack of awareness or testing.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim