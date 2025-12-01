US envoy Tom Barrack tells Iraqi Prime Minister of 'essential' role Baghdad can play in regional growth

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Sunday received US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and discussed ways Baghdad can bolster support for stability in Damascus while strengthening its own stance in the region.
The visit comes amid post-election political wrangling to form a new Iraqi government and as the ruling factions discuss Mr Al Sudani's replacement - though he seeks a second term. Last month's parliamentary election saw Iran-aligned factions gain or strengthen their position within the political system. Baghdad has for years been balancing its ties to Tehran and Washington.
The meeting "reviewed mutual perspectives on preventing any further escalation in the region" by "supporting the diplomatic track to resolve disputes, and setting the region on a path of cooperation, economic growth, and long-term stability," a statement by Mr Al Sudani's said.
Mr Barrack emphasised the "constructive and essential role" that Iraq plays in achieving the "shared objectives," it added.
The visit comes days after an attack on the Khor Mor gasfield in the Kurdistan Region halted production and saw blackouts across Kurdish cities. The attack was blamed by Kurdish authorities on Iran-backed militia groups, though they denied any involvement. The US embassy called on Baghdad to hold the perpetrators accountable and said Washington was "prepared to lend support to efforts to protect this critical infrastructure."
The US envoy, who is also ambassador to Turkey, has been heavily involved in regional files beyond his mandate. Mr Barrack has been vocal about Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and the disarmament process under way as part of a fragile ceasefire with Israel, often criticising the Lebanese government for the perceived lack of progress.
The region is reeling from two years of war in Gaza that dragged in Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah, the Houthis and to a lesser extent, militia groups in Iraq. However, the groups remained on the sidelines of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.
This month also marks a year since the fall of the former Assad regime in Syria that saw the rise of the government led by Ahmad Al Shara, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate who was a wanted man in Iraq. Baghdad and Damascus have since recalibrated ties and have shown openness towards Mr Al Shara's rule.
Mr Al Sudani and Mr Barrack "discussed practical means through which Iraq can continue supporting Syria's stability, security, prosperity, and economic recovery, while simultaneously enhancing Iraq's own stability and prosperity," the statement said.
Shiite-majority Iraq has called for an inclusive political process in Syria, expressed concern over the danger posed by a resurgent ISIS and demanded protection for religious and ethnic minorities and Shiite shrines.
Mr Al Shara's past as a fighter in Iraq, where he was imprisoned by US forces after the 2003 invasion, has caused controversy in Baghdad. However, ties have gradually been established between Baghdad and Damascus, with several high-level meetings to discuss ways to increase co-operation and strengthen ties.
In mid-2014, ISIS controlled large parts of northern and western Iraq along with areas of Syria, unleashing a devastating war for nearly four years and declaring an “Islamic Caliphate”. It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries.
During his visit to the US last month, Mr Al Shara announced his commitment and readiness to join the US-led global coalition against ISIS alongside 89 other countries.
The US has also said its troops will continue operating from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq until next year to support operations against extremists in neighbouring Syria. An agreement from last year between the US and Iraq had stipulated that troops must leave Iraq.
Washington appears to be showing renewed interest in Iraq under the current administration, with US President Donald Trump recently appointing an envoy, Mark Savaya, who is expected to be visiting the country soon.
