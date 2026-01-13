'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iranians to continue protesting against the government and to take over the country's institutions, promising that “help is on its way” and pausing all diplomatic efforts.

Mr Trump also warned that those responsible for killings and abuses would be held to account, asking “Iranian patriots” to “save the names of the killers and abusers”.

His comments, in a post on Truth Social, came a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is ready for war but open to communication.

Mr Trump appeared to shutdown the prospect of immediate dialogue, saying he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials “until the senseless killing of protesters stops”.

US President Donald Trump posted this message about the Iran protests, on January 13, 2025.

At least 646 people have been killed, including nine children, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The death toll, believed to be much higher, includes 505 protesters, 133 members of security and law enforcement forces, and seven bystanders. The rights group has also said it is investigating 579 more reported deaths after the communication blackout in Iran surpassed 100 hours, making access to information difficult.

Mr Trump also wrote the word Miga in his posting, meaning Make Iran Great Again, a play of his Make America Great Again Maga movement.

The New York Times, citing a US official, has reported that the Pentagon is presenting Mr Trump with a range of strike options, including potentially against its nuclear programme and ballistic missile strikes. The US in June previously conducted strikes at Iranian nuclear sites.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on Monday, Mr Araghchi said channels of communication with the US were open, but that his country was “prepared for all options”.

He said Iran now has “large and extensive military preparedness” compared to last year’s 12-day war with Israel.

“If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it,” said Mr Araghchi.