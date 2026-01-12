When will internet return to Iran?

An internet shutdown imposed by the regime has stretched into its fourth day in Iran, various digital monitoring groups say, with widespread reports of limited mobile phone and text messaging services nationwide.

It comes as Iranian officials seek to blunt the spread of anti-government demonstrations across the country.

The protests were initially fuelled by angst over Iran's economic situation but have expanded to include wider demands for political change.

Last Thursday, signs that Iran's leadership was trying to limit the spread of videos of demonstrations developed, with several internet monitoring groups pointing out that IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) traffic had largely ground to a halt.

IPv6 is a standard widely used for mobile internet devices, indicating the government had initially focused on curtailing the spread of footage deemed damaging to the country's reputation.

Things quickly escalated, however, when overall internet access appeared to be cut and there is little indication that the shutdown will be lifted.

NetBlocks, which tracks connectivity and digital governance, said those seeking to find workarounds might have success communicating via short-wave radio, using low-earth orbit satellite terminals such as Starlink, or trying to connect with mobile phone towers near borders with other countries.

Mohammed Soliman, a technology analyst and senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said the government's control of telecoms within Iran make it easier to quickly and thoroughly limit internet access. "It's like they have this master switch they can just flip," he said.

Mr Soliman, author of West Asia: A New American Grand Strategy in the Middle East, said officials in the country have familiar methods they use to limit communication and that the current shutdown is not unprecedented.

"They've done it so many times at this point that it's actually frightening how quickly they can cut the country off and prevent the outside world from seeing what's going on," he said.

According to the Internet Society, a non-government organisation that advocates "for a trusted internet", market competition for internet access in Iran is rated as "very poor".

When it comes to wireless internet through smartphones, 90 per cent of the population has access to at least one device with 4G mobile internet as of 2024.

Even for those in Iran with mobile device options, however, internet access is provided via state-run companies.

In terms of overall internet shutdown in the country, the Internet Society indicates that since 2018, access to the internet in Iran has been has been cut 17 times.

Several media outlets have speculated that Elon Musk's low-earth orbit satellite internet service Starlink has been activated over Iran, but the company has not confirmed those reports.

Regardless, as Mr Soliman points out, simply activating Starlink over a country is just one step in getting people connected, especially when the Starlink consoles needed to connect are not legal within Iran.

"It might be helping a small number of activists stay connected, but it's nowhere near a widespread solution," he said.

Making it easier for Iranian officials to quickly cut internet access, Mr Soliman said, are the years of sanctions placed on the country.

"They've isolated Iran from getting modern tech upgrades, which has left the government with almost complete control over the internet infrastructure," he said. The shutdown is leading to a situation where demonstrators are likely being killed by the hundreds, potentially without any repercussions, he added. "I think that's why these protests feel so much more desperate than before."