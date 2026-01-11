Iranian authorities signal intensified crackdown as protests grow

Iran's authorities indicated they could intensify their crackdown on the largest demonstrations in years, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ blaming unrest on terrorists as activist groups warn of a rising protester death toll.

There were new reports of violence across Iran as protests continued on Saturday evening, although an internet blackout in place over the past days has made it difficult to assess the full extent of the unrest.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said about 116 people had been killed so far, including four medical personnel, one prosecutor and 37 members of the security forces. Oslo-based Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights said it had verified the identities of 50 people killed "by direct gunfire from the Iranian government". It added that its team was working on verifying the death of 20 other people.

NetBlocks, which tracks internet access and digital rights around the world, on Sunday morning said Iran's internet blackout had passed the 60-hour mark. "The censorship measure presents a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of Iranians at a key moment for the country's future," it said on X.

After nightfall on Saturday, new videos posted online purported to show fresh ​protests in a number of neighbourhoods in the capital Tehran and several cities, including Rasht in the north, Tabriz in the northwest and Shiraz and Kerman in the south. The National could not immediately verify the latest videos.

State media said a municipal building was set on fire in Karaj, west of Tehran, and blamed "rioters". State TV broadcast footage of funerals of members of the security forces it said were killed ‍in protests in the cities of Shiraz, Qom and Hamedan.

Protests have spread across Iran since December 28, beginning in response to soaring inflation, and quickly turning political with protesters demanding an end to clerical rule. Authorities accuse the US and Israel of fomenting unrest.

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days, posted on social ​media on Saturday: "Iran is looking at freedom, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready ‌to help!"

In a statement broadcast by state TV, the IRGC - the paramilitary force which has suppressed previous bouts of unrest - accused "terrorists" of attacking military and law enforcement bases over the past two nights. It said several citizens and security personnel had been killed and public and private property set on fire.

Safeguarding the achievements of the Islamic revolution and maintaining security was a "red line", it added.

The regular military also issued a statement saying it would "protect and safeguard national interests, the country’s strategic ⁠infrastructure, and public property".

The IRGC said it had arrested a foreign national who had entered Iran on behalf of the Mossad, Israeli intelligence, to "collect information and assess the situation". Iran has cracked down on suspected spies since the 12-day war with Israel in June that also saw US strikes on key nuclear sites.

Tasnim also linked the protesters to Komala - an Iranian Kurdish opposition party that is based in Iraq's Kurdistan Region - claiming they had received weapons from them. Classified as a terrorist group by Iran, unrest if often linked by authorities to such parties. This often leads to a violent crackdown on protests in the Kurdish areas in the northwest of the country.

Iran's rulers have weathered repeated bouts of unrest, including student protests in 1999, over a disputed election in 2009, against economic hardships in 2019, and in 2022 over the death in custody of a woman accused of violating dress codes.

Since sending forces to seize the president of Venezuela - a Tehran ally - a week ago, Mr Trump has repeatedly warned the US would intervene if more protesters are killed in Iran.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Mr Trump had been briefed in recent days on new options for military strikes in Iran, citing multiple US officials.

In a phone call on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of US intervention in Iran, Israeli media has been reporting.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi was in Tehran on Saturday for meetings with the Iranian foreign minister. Muscat has played a key intermediary role between Washington and Tehran during negotiations and at times of defusing tension.