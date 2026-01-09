Is Iran on the precipice?

I write in reference to the article ‘People couldn’t breathe’: Protester describes chaos in Tehran as death toll rises (January 6): Iran’s political class finds itself buffeted by threats both internal and external. The country’s economy has been in dire straits for several years, and people have periodically stepped out of their homes to partake in demonstrations. The current protests have proved deadly and could get worse. This is happening amid the possibility of US and Israeli air strikes on the country, targeting its missile infrastructure. The last thing Iran needs is political turmoil, such as the one Venezuela is facing after a US operation there. To resolve these issues, Tehran’s first step must be to engage in dialogue – with the Iranian public as well as with the American and Israeli governments. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

How to fix Lebanon’s finances

I write in reference to Hadley Gamble’s interview with Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber (January 7): perhaps instead of relying on IMF assistance, which remains relatively limited in scale, it would be worth addressing a more fundamental question: why not recover the funds misappropriated by corrupt officials who have drained the country’s resources since the 1990s? Without genuine accountability, there is a serious risk that the same patterns will simply repeat themselves. From both a political and psychological standpoint, a system cannot be reformed by the very actors who contributed to its failure. – Roy Farah, Lebanon

Syria is pragmatic to deal with Israel

I write in reference to the article Israel and Syria to share intelligence and explore commercial ties after Paris deal (January 6): this makes sense. Syria has been dealing with the aftermath of a civil war, and its leaders have to focus on rebuilding – not starting new conflicts. – Name withheld upon request

Syria has basically given itself space to rebuild and strengthen over time. This is a great strategic move. – Name withheld upon request

Why was Maduro really ousted?

I write in reference to the video in which US President Donald Trump accused ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro of stealing his dance moves (January 7): I’m not sure about all those theories about oil and the narcos, but these dance moves definitely got him in a pickle. We are living in strangely funny times. – Adnan Mirza, Dubai

Health care needs to be cheaper globally

Medicines are becoming more expensive around much of the world. Costs involving hospitalisation are mounting, too. People who live around the poverty line cannot afford them. Many in the middle-class rungs also have difficulty in paying for medical insurance premiums. Governments across developing countries, especially in Asia and Africa, should ensure free treatment and medicines for critical illnesses like cancer and Aids. This will help to save lives and give the weaker sections of societies a leg-up. There is also a need to upgrade the quality of public hospitals and health centres in many of these countries. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India