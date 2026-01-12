Trump says Iran 'wants to negotiate' amid exchange of threats and growing unrest

US President Donald Trump claims Iran has reached out and proposed negotiations, as he considers “very strong” military action against the country over the crackdown on protests that have killed more than 500 people.

“The leaders of Iran, they want to negotiate,” Mr Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One. “I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate with us.”

The US and Iran have been exchanging threats in recent days after Mr Trump threatened to attack the country if Iranian authorities continued to violently crackdown on protests that have engulfed the country. Iran has repeatedly accused the US and Israel of involvement in the demonstrations.

“We may meet them,” Mr Trump said. “A meeting is being set up. But we may have to act, because of what's happening, before the meeting … but a meeting is being set up.”

Reports have emerged that Mr Trump has been considering military options for Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Mr Trump is expected to be briefed by senior officials on Tuesday while The New York Times, quoting administration officials, reported that the US President has been briefed in recent days about options for military strikes.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Galibaf, said Iran would attack American bases in the Middle East in response to any strikes.

“We’re looking at it very seriously,” Mr Trump said about action in Iran. “The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination.”

At least 544 people have been killed according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, including 483 protesters and 47 members of the security forces. It said more than 10,600 people had been arrested.

The Iranian government declared a three-day mourning period for security forces killed in protests, describing it as the fight against what it calls “riots” as an “Iranian national resistance battle against America and the Zionist regime.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged people to join a “national resistance march” on Monday to denounce the violence, state media reported.

The protest movement is the largest Iran has experienced in years and, although it was triggered by economic concerns, the demonstrations have transformed into a wider demand for freedom and opposition against the regime.